Canara Bank share price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

Canara Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Canara Bank opened at ₹470.4 and closed at ₹465.15. The highest price of the day was ₹480, while the lowest was ₹468.25. The market capitalization of Canara Bank is ₹86,125.82 crore. The 52-week high is ₹484.9 and the 52-week low is ₹268.85. The BSE volume for Canara Bank shares was 232,825.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.69%
|3 Months
|10.54%
|6 Months
|37.81%
|YTD
|8.47%
|1 Year
|63.08%
The current data for Canara Bank stock shows that the price is ₹474.75. There has been a 2.06 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 9.6.
On the last day of trading, Canara Bank on the BSE had a volume of 232,825 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹465.15.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!