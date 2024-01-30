Hello User
Canara Bank share price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:47 AM IST
Livemint

Canara Bank stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 2.06 %. The stock closed at 465.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 474.75 per share. Investors should monitor Canara Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Canara Bank Stock Price Today

Canara Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Canara Bank opened at 470.4 and closed at 465.15. The highest price of the day was 480, while the lowest was 468.25. The market capitalization of Canara Bank is 86,125.82 crore. The 52-week high is 484.9 and the 52-week low is 268.85. The BSE volume for Canara Bank shares was 232,825.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 09:47 AM IST Canara Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.69%
3 Months10.54%
6 Months37.81%
YTD8.47%
1 Year63.08%
30 Jan 2024, 09:15 AM IST Canara Bank share price Today :Canara Bank trading at ₹474.75, up 2.06% from yesterday's ₹465.15

The current data for Canara Bank stock shows that the price is 474.75. There has been a 2.06 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 9.6.

30 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST Canara Bank share price Live :Canara Bank closed at ₹465.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Canara Bank on the BSE had a volume of 232,825 shares. The closing price for the day was 465.15.

