Fri Oct 27 2023 15:59:35
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 119.9 0%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 201 1.03%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,469.55 0.41%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 912.6 0.38%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 640.7 2.27%
Canara Bank share price share price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank share price closed today at ₹359.85, up 1.78% from yesterday's ₹353.55

26 Oct 2023, 06:34 PM IST
Livemint

Canara Bank share price stock price went up today, 26 Oct 2023, by 1.78 %. The stock closed at 353.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 359.85 per share. Investors should monitor Canara Bank share price stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Canara Bank share price
Canara Bank share price

On the last day, Canara Bank's share price opened at 359.6 and closed at 354.85. The highest price reached during the day was 361, while the lowest was 349.4. The market capitalization of the company is 64,138.57 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 386.5 and 266.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 139,395 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 06:34:01 PM IST

Canara Bank share price share price update :Canara Bank share price closed today at ₹359.85, up 1.78% from yesterday's ₹353.55

Canara Bank's share price closed at 359.85 today, reflecting a percent change of 1.78. This indicates an increase of 6.3 in the stock's value compared to the previous day's closing price of 353.55.

26 Oct 2023, 06:17:46 PM IST

Canara Bank share price share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Overseas Bank38.4-0.52-1.3451.017.8572585.26
IDBI Bank62.73-1.25-1.9574.7536.667449.82
Canara Bank359.856.31.78386.5266.8565281.48
IDFC First Bank84.95-2.21-2.54100.7452.1156220.94
Indian Bank400.45-8.45-2.07446.15228.4549873.69
26 Oct 2023, 05:40:33 PM IST

Canara Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Canara Bank's stock had a low price of 342.2 and a high price of 361.35 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 03:32:33 PM IST

Canara Bank share price October futures opened at 351.45 as against previous close of 354.35

Canara Bank's spot price is currently at 359 with a bid price of 358.45 and an offer price of 358.65. The offer quantity is 2700 and the bid quantity is also 2700. The open interest for Canara Bank is at 13,807,800.

26 Oct 2023, 03:21:54 PM IST

Canara Bank Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Canara Bank Ltd stock is 268.80, while the 52-week high price is 386.50.

26 Oct 2023, 03:12:51 PM IST

Canara Bank share price share price NSE Live :Canara Bank share price trading at ₹358.1, up 1.29% from yesterday's ₹353.55

The current data for Canara Bank's share price shows that it is trading at 358.1. The stock has seen a 1.29 percent increase, resulting in a net change of 4.55.

26 Oct 2023, 02:40:03 PM IST

Top active options for Canara Bank share price

Top active call options for Canara Bank share price at 26 Oct 14:40 were at strike price of 370.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 360.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 7.5 (-1.96%) & 0.1 (-93.55%) respectively.

Top active put options for Canara Bank share price at 26 Oct 14:40 were at strike price of 350.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 345.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.05 (-97.62%) & 0.05 (-95.65%) respectively.

26 Oct 2023, 02:33:21 PM IST

Canara Bank share price share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Overseas Bank37.81-1.11-2.8551.017.8571470.02
IDBI Bank62.75-1.23-1.9274.7536.667471.32
Canara Bank355.72.150.61386.5266.8564528.61
IDFC First Bank85.2-1.96-2.25100.7452.1156386.4
Indian Bank398.8-10.1-2.47446.15228.4549668.19
26 Oct 2023, 02:31:24 PM IST

Canara Bank share price share price update :Canara Bank share price trading at ₹356, up 0.69% from yesterday's ₹353.55

The current data for Canara Bank's share price is as follows: the stock price is 356, which represents a 0.69% increase. This translates to a net change of 2.45.

26 Oct 2023, 02:12:56 PM IST

Canara Bank share price October futures opened at 351.45 as against previous close of 354.35

Canara Bank is a public sector bank in India. The current spot price of its shares is 353.6. The bid price and offer price are 353.1 and 353.35 respectively, with bid and offer quantities of 2700. The open interest for Canara Bank shares is 13,392,000.

26 Oct 2023, 02:10:07 PM IST

Canara Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Canara Bank's stock reached a low of 342.2 and a high of 358 in the current day's trading session.

26 Oct 2023, 01:58:27 PM IST

Canara Bank share price share price Live :Canara Bank share price trading at ₹353, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹353.55

The current data of Canara Bank's share price shows that it is trading at 353. There has been a slight decrease in the share price, with a percent change of -0.16 and a net change of -0.55. This indicates a small decline in the stock's value.

26 Oct 2023, 01:39:00 PM IST

Canara Bank share price share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days369.53
10 Days369.66
20 Days371.78
50 Days353.32
100 Days337.13
300 Days318.32
26 Oct 2023, 01:27:22 PM IST

Top active options for Canara Bank share price

Top active call options for Canara Bank share price at 26 Oct 13:27 were at strike price of 360.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 370.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 0.3 (-80.65%) & 6.65 (-13.07%) respectively.

Top active put options for Canara Bank share price at 26 Oct 13:27 were at strike price of 350.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 345.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 1.5 (-28.57%) & 0.45 (-60.87%) respectively.

26 Oct 2023, 01:21:07 PM IST

Canara Bank share price share price Today :Canara Bank share price trading at ₹356.8, up 0.92% from yesterday's ₹353.55

The share price of Canara Bank is currently 356.8, with a percent change of 0.92 and a net change of 3.25. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.92% and the actual value has increased by 3.25.

26 Oct 2023, 01:12:41 PM IST

Canara Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Canara Bank stock's low price for the day is 342.2 and the high price is 352.4.

26 Oct 2023, 12:56:32 PM IST

26 Oct 2023, 12:49:53 PM IST

Canara Bank share price October futures opened at 351.45 as against previous close of 354.35

Canara Bank's spot price is currently at 347.35. The bid price is slightly higher at 347.65, while the offer price is at 347.95. The offer quantity is 2700 shares, and the bid quantity is 5400 shares. The open interest for Canara Bank is at 13,027,500 shares.

26 Oct 2023, 12:32:45 PM IST

Canara Bank share price share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Overseas Bank37.24-1.68-4.3251.017.8570392.58
IDBI Bank62.25-1.73-2.774.7536.666933.7
Canara Bank347.7-5.85-1.65386.5266.8563077.31
IDFC First Bank85.44-1.72-1.97100.7452.1156545.23
Indian Bank401.0-7.9-1.93446.15228.4549942.19
26 Oct 2023, 12:28:36 PM IST

Canara Bank share price share price Today :Canara Bank share price trading at ₹347.75, down -1.64% from yesterday's ₹353.55

Canara Bank's stock price is currently trading at 347.75, which represents a decrease of 1.64% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -5.8 points.

26 Oct 2023, 12:22:43 PM IST

Canara Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Canara Bank's stock had a low price of 342.2 and a high price of 351.95 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 12:20:10 PM IST

Canara Bank share price share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy7666
Buy3333
Hold3333
Sell1111
Strong Sell1111
26 Oct 2023, 12:01:11 PM IST

Top active options for Canara Bank share price

Top active call options for Canara Bank share price at 26 Oct 12:01 were at strike price of 370.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 360.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 5.15 (-32.68%) & 0.1 (-93.55%) respectively.

Top active put options for Canara Bank share price at 26 Oct 12:01 were at strike price of 350.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 345.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 4.5 (+114.29%) & 2.45 (+113.04%) respectively.

26 Oct 2023, 11:53:56 AM IST

Canara Bank share price share price Today :Canara Bank share price trading at ₹347.7, down -1.65% from yesterday's ₹353.55

As of the current data, the share price of Canara Bank is 347.7. There has been a negative percent change of -1.65, with a net change of -5.85.

26 Oct 2023, 11:32:13 AM IST

Canara Bank share price share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Overseas Bank36.73-2.19-5.6351.017.8569428.56
IDBI Bank61.7-2.28-3.5674.7536.666342.32
Canara Bank345.05-8.5-2.4386.5266.8562596.57
IDFC First Bank84.93-2.23-2.56100.7452.1156207.71
Indian Bank402.5-6.4-1.57446.15228.4550129.01
26 Oct 2023, 11:27:20 AM IST

Canara Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Canara Bank stock's low price for the day was 342.2, while the high price was 351.95.

26 Oct 2023, 11:24:52 AM IST

Canara Bank share price October futures opened at 351.45 as against previous close of 354.35

Canara Bank's stock price is currently at 346.9. The bid price is slightly higher at 347.05, while the offer price is 347.35. The bid and offer quantities are the same at 8100. The open interest for Canara Bank is 13,157,100.

26 Oct 2023, 11:04:12 AM IST

Canara Bank share price share price Today :Canara Bank share price trading at ₹346.65, down -1.95% from yesterday's ₹353.55

Canara Bank's share price is currently at 346.65. The stock has seen a percent change of -1.95 and a net change of -6.9.

26 Oct 2023, 10:46:46 AM IST

Top active options for Canara Bank share price

Top active call options for Canara Bank share price at 26 Oct 10:46 were at strike price of 370.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 360.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 4.95 (-35.29%) & 0.15 (-90.32%) respectively.

Top active put options for Canara Bank share price at 26 Oct 10:46 were at strike price of 340.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 350.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 1.4 (+100.0%) & 6.0 (+185.71%) respectively.

26 Oct 2023, 10:41:55 AM IST

Canara Bank share price share price update :Canara Bank share price trading at ₹346.75, down -1.92% from yesterday's ₹353.55

Canara Bank's stock price is currently at 346.75, representing a decrease of 1.92% or a net change of -6.8.

26 Oct 2023, 10:31:08 AM IST

Canara Bank share price share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Overseas Bank37.09-1.83-4.751.017.8570109.05
IDBI Bank61.9-2.08-3.2574.7536.666557.37
Canara Bank344.45-9.1-2.57386.5266.8562487.72
IDFC First Bank85.75-1.41-1.62100.7452.1156750.39
Indian Bank402.95-5.95-1.46446.15228.4550185.05
26 Oct 2023, 10:17:13 AM IST

Canara Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Canara Bank stock's low price for the day was 342.2, while its high price reached 351.95.

26 Oct 2023, 10:03:53 AM IST

Canara Bank share price October futures opened at 351.45 as against previous close of 354.35

Canara Bank's stock price is currently at 343.15. The bid price is 343.3 and the offer price is 343.5. The stock has an offer quantity of 2700 and a bid quantity of 5400. The open interest for Canara Bank is 13257000.

26 Oct 2023, 09:50:01 AM IST

26 Oct 2023, 09:48:44 AM IST

Canara Bank share price share price update :Canara Bank share price trading at ₹343.45, down -2.86% from yesterday's ₹353.55

Canara Bank's stock price is currently at 343.45, representing a percent change of -2.86. This means that the stock has decreased by 2.86% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -10.1, indicating a decrease of 10.1 from the previous closing price.

26 Oct 2023, 09:34:26 AM IST

Canara Bank share price share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.3%
3 Months9.23%
6 Months14.24%
YTD6.14%
1 Year24.47%
26 Oct 2023, 09:08:37 AM IST

Canara Bank share price share price Today :Canara Bank share price trading at ₹353.55, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹354.85

The current data shows that Canara Bank's stock price is 353.55. There has been a negative percent change of -0.37, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.3, indicating a decrease of 1.3 in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 08:14:52 AM IST

Canara Bank share price share price Live :Canara Bank share price closed at ₹354.85 on last trading day

On the last day, Canara Bank had a trading volume of 139,395 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 354.85.

