Canara Bank share price share price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank share price closed today at 359.85, up 1.78% from yesterday's 353.55

Canara Bank share price share price update :Canara Bank share price closed today at ₹359.85, up 1.78% from yesterday's ₹353.55 Canara Bank's share price closed at ₹359.85 today, reflecting a percent change of 1.78. This indicates an increase of 6.3 in the stock's value compared to the previous day's closing price of ₹353.55.

Canara Bank share price share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Indian Overseas Bank 38.4 -0.52 -1.34 51.0 17.85 72585.26 IDBI Bank 62.73 -1.25 -1.95 74.75 36.6 67449.82 Canara Bank 359.85 6.3 1.78 386.5 266.85 65281.48 IDFC First Bank 84.95 -2.21 -2.54 100.74 52.11 56220.94 Indian Bank 400.45 -8.45 -2.07 446.15 228.45 49873.69 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Canara Bank share price live: Today's Price range Canara Bank's stock had a low price of ₹342.2 and a high price of ₹361.35 on the current day.

Canara Bank share price October futures opened at 351.45 as against previous close of 354.35 Canara Bank's spot price is currently at 359 with a bid price of 358.45 and an offer price of 358.65. The offer quantity is 2700 and the bid quantity is also 2700. The open interest for Canara Bank is at 13,807,800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Canara Bank Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price of Canara Bank Ltd stock is 268.80, while the 52-week high price is 386.50.

Top active options for Canara Bank share price Top active call options for Canara Bank share price at 26 Oct 14:40 were at strike price of ₹370.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹360.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹7.5 (-1.96%) & ₹0.1 (-93.55%) respectively. Top active put options for Canara Bank share price at 26 Oct 14:40 were at strike price of ₹350.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹345.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.05 (-97.62%) & ₹0.05 (-95.65%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Canara Bank share price share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 369.53 10 Days 369.66 20 Days 371.78 50 Days 353.32 100 Days 337.13 300 Days 318.32

Canara Bank share price share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 7 6 6 6 Buy 3 3 3 3 Hold 3 3 3 3 Sell 1 1 1 1 Strong Sell 1 1 1 1

Canara Bank share price share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -6.3% 3 Months 9.23% 6 Months 14.24% YTD 6.14% 1 Year 24.47%

