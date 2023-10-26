Canara Bank share price share price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank share price closed today at 359.85, up 1.78% from yesterday's 353.55

On the last day, Canara Bank's share price opened at ₹359.6 and closed at ₹354.85. The highest price reached during the day was ₹361, while the lowest was ₹349.4. The market capitalization of the company is ₹64,138.57 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹386.5 and ₹266.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 139,395 shares.
Canara Bank's share price closed at ₹359.85 today, reflecting a percent change of 1.78. This indicates an increase of 6.3 in the stock's value compared to the previous day's closing price of ₹353.55.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Indian Overseas Bank
|38.4
|-0.52
|-1.34
|51.0
|17.85
|72585.26
|IDBI Bank
|62.73
|-1.25
|-1.95
|74.75
|36.6
|67449.82
|Canara Bank
|359.85
|6.3
|1.78
|386.5
|266.85
|65281.48
|IDFC First Bank
|84.95
|-2.21
|-2.54
|100.74
|52.11
|56220.94
|Indian Bank
|400.45
|-8.45
|-2.07
|446.15
|228.45
|49873.69
Canara Bank's stock had a low price of ₹342.2 and a high price of ₹361.35 on the current day.
Canara Bank's spot price is currently at 359 with a bid price of 358.45 and an offer price of 358.65. The offer quantity is 2700 and the bid quantity is also 2700. The open interest for Canara Bank is at 13,807,800.
The 52-week low price of Canara Bank Ltd stock is 268.80, while the 52-week high price is 386.50.
The current data for Canara Bank's share price shows that it is trading at ₹358.1. The stock has seen a 1.29 percent increase, resulting in a net change of 4.55.
Top active call options for Canara Bank share price at 26 Oct 14:40 were at strike price of ₹370.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹360.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹7.5 (-1.96%) & ₹0.1 (-93.55%) respectively.
Top active put options for Canara Bank share price at 26 Oct 14:40 were at strike price of ₹350.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹345.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.05 (-97.62%) & ₹0.05 (-95.65%) respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Indian Overseas Bank
|37.81
|-1.11
|-2.85
|51.0
|17.85
|71470.02
|IDBI Bank
|62.75
|-1.23
|-1.92
|74.75
|36.6
|67471.32
|Canara Bank
|355.7
|2.15
|0.61
|386.5
|266.85
|64528.61
|IDFC First Bank
|85.2
|-1.96
|-2.25
|100.74
|52.11
|56386.4
|Indian Bank
|398.8
|-10.1
|-2.47
|446.15
|228.45
|49668.19
The current data for Canara Bank's share price is as follows: the stock price is ₹356, which represents a 0.69% increase. This translates to a net change of 2.45.
Canara Bank is a public sector bank in India. The current spot price of its shares is ₹353.6. The bid price and offer price are ₹353.1 and ₹353.35 respectively, with bid and offer quantities of 2700. The open interest for Canara Bank shares is 13,392,000.
Canara Bank's stock reached a low of ₹342.2 and a high of ₹358 in the current day's trading session.
The current data of Canara Bank's share price shows that it is trading at ₹353. There has been a slight decrease in the share price, with a percent change of -0.16 and a net change of -0.55. This indicates a small decline in the stock's value.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|369.53
|10 Days
|369.66
|20 Days
|371.78
|50 Days
|353.32
|100 Days
|337.13
|300 Days
|318.32
Top active call options for Canara Bank share price at 26 Oct 13:27 were at strike price of ₹360.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹370.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹0.3 (-80.65%) & ₹6.65 (-13.07%) respectively.
Top active put options for Canara Bank share price at 26 Oct 13:27 were at strike price of ₹350.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹345.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹1.5 (-28.57%) & ₹0.45 (-60.87%) respectively.
The share price of Canara Bank is currently ₹356.8, with a percent change of 0.92 and a net change of 3.25. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.92% and the actual value has increased by 3.25.
Canara Bank stock's low price for the day is ₹342.2 and the high price is ₹352.4.
Canara Bank's spot price is currently at 347.35. The bid price is slightly higher at 347.65, while the offer price is at 347.95. The offer quantity is 2700 shares, and the bid quantity is 5400 shares. The open interest for Canara Bank is at 13,027,500 shares.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Indian Overseas Bank
|37.24
|-1.68
|-4.32
|51.0
|17.85
|70392.58
|IDBI Bank
|62.25
|-1.73
|-2.7
|74.75
|36.6
|66933.7
|Canara Bank
|347.7
|-5.85
|-1.65
|386.5
|266.85
|63077.31
|IDFC First Bank
|85.44
|-1.72
|-1.97
|100.74
|52.11
|56545.23
|Indian Bank
|401.0
|-7.9
|-1.93
|446.15
|228.45
|49942.19
Canara Bank's stock price is currently trading at ₹347.75, which represents a decrease of 1.64% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -5.8 points.
Canara Bank's stock had a low price of ₹342.2 and a high price of ₹351.95 on the current day.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Top active call options for Canara Bank share price at 26 Oct 12:01 were at strike price of ₹370.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹360.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹5.15 (-32.68%) & ₹0.1 (-93.55%) respectively.
Top active put options for Canara Bank share price at 26 Oct 12:01 were at strike price of ₹350.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹345.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹4.5 (+114.29%) & ₹2.45 (+113.04%) respectively.
As of the current data, the share price of Canara Bank is ₹347.7. There has been a negative percent change of -1.65, with a net change of -5.85.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Indian Overseas Bank
|36.73
|-2.19
|-5.63
|51.0
|17.85
|69428.56
|IDBI Bank
|61.7
|-2.28
|-3.56
|74.75
|36.6
|66342.32
|Canara Bank
|345.05
|-8.5
|-2.4
|386.5
|266.85
|62596.57
|IDFC First Bank
|84.93
|-2.23
|-2.56
|100.74
|52.11
|56207.71
|Indian Bank
|402.5
|-6.4
|-1.57
|446.15
|228.45
|50129.01
Canara Bank stock's low price for the day was ₹342.2, while the high price was ₹351.95.
Canara Bank's stock price is currently at 346.9. The bid price is slightly higher at 347.05, while the offer price is 347.35. The bid and offer quantities are the same at 8100. The open interest for Canara Bank is 13,157,100.
Canara Bank's share price is currently at ₹346.65. The stock has seen a percent change of -1.95 and a net change of -6.9.
Top active call options for Canara Bank share price at 26 Oct 10:46 were at strike price of ₹370.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹360.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹4.95 (-35.29%) & ₹0.15 (-90.32%) respectively.
Top active put options for Canara Bank share price at 26 Oct 10:46 were at strike price of ₹340.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹350.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹1.4 (+100.0%) & ₹6.0 (+185.71%) respectively.
Canara Bank's stock price is currently at ₹346.75, representing a decrease of 1.92% or a net change of -6.8.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Indian Overseas Bank
|37.09
|-1.83
|-4.7
|51.0
|17.85
|70109.05
|IDBI Bank
|61.9
|-2.08
|-3.25
|74.75
|36.6
|66557.37
|Canara Bank
|344.45
|-9.1
|-2.57
|386.5
|266.85
|62487.72
|IDFC First Bank
|85.75
|-1.41
|-1.62
|100.74
|52.11
|56750.39
|Indian Bank
|402.95
|-5.95
|-1.46
|446.15
|228.45
|50185.05
Canara Bank stock's low price for the day was ₹342.2, while its high price reached ₹351.95.
Canara Bank's stock price is currently at 343.15. The bid price is 343.3 and the offer price is 343.5. The stock has an offer quantity of 2700 and a bid quantity of 5400. The open interest for Canara Bank is 13257000.
Canara Bank's stock price is currently at ₹343.45, representing a percent change of -2.86. This means that the stock has decreased by 2.86% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -10.1, indicating a decrease of ₹10.1 from the previous closing price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.3%
|3 Months
|9.23%
|6 Months
|14.24%
|YTD
|6.14%
|1 Year
|24.47%
The current data shows that Canara Bank's stock price is ₹353.55. There has been a negative percent change of -0.37, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.3, indicating a decrease of ₹1.3 in the stock price.
On the last day, Canara Bank had a trading volume of 139,395 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹354.85.
