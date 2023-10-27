Canara Bank share price share price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank share price closed today at ₹380.7, up 5.79% from yesterday's ₹359.85

On the last day, Canara Bank's share price opened at ₹351.95 and closed at ₹353.55. The stock's high for the day was ₹361.35, while the low was ₹342.2. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹65,281.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹386.5, and the 52-week low is ₹266.85. The BSE volume for the day was 744,406 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Canara Bank share price share price NSE Live :Canara Bank share price closed today at ₹380.7, up 5.79% from yesterday's ₹359.85 Canara Bank's stock closed today at ₹380.7, which represents a 5.79% increase from yesterday's closing price of ₹359.85. The net change is 20.85.

Canara Bank share price share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Union Bank Of India 99.95 5.2 5.49 113.4 48.55 68313.3 IDBI Bank 62.88 0.15 0.24 74.75 36.6 67611.1 Canara Bank 380.7 20.85 5.79 386.5 266.85 69063.94 IDFC First Bank 86.09 1.14 1.34 100.74 52.11 56975.41 Indian Bank 416.2 15.75 3.93 446.15 228.45 51835.26

Canara Bank share price live: Today's Price range Canara Bank's stock had a low price of ₹361.05 and a high price of ₹387.70 on the current day.

Canara Bank share price October futures opened at 364.0 as against previous close of 361.4 Canara Bank's spot price is currently at 381.45. The bid price is slightly higher at 383.6, while the offer price is at 383.9. There is an offer quantity of 2700 and a bid quantity of 2700. The open interest for Canara Bank is at 47,736,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Canara Bank share price share price NSE Live :Canara Bank share price trading at ₹381.85, up 6.11% from yesterday's ₹359.85 The current data shows that the stock price of Canara Bank is ₹381.85. There has been a 6.11% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 22. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price of Canara Bank.

Canara Bank share price share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Union Bank Of India 100.4 5.65 5.96 113.4 48.55 68620.86 IDBI Bank 63.0 0.27 0.43 74.75 36.6 67740.13 Canara Bank 383.65 23.8 6.61 386.5 266.85 69599.11 IDFC First Bank 85.87 0.92 1.08 100.74 52.11 56829.81 Indian Bank 414.45 14.0 3.5 446.15 228.45 51617.31

Canara Bank share price share price Live :Canara Bank share price trading at ₹383.8, up 6.66% from yesterday's ₹359.85 The Canara Bank share price is currently at ₹383.8, reflecting a 6.66% increase. This translates to a net change of 23.95 in the share price. Click here for Canara Bank share price Key Metrics

Canara Bank share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Canara Bank stock is ₹361.05, while the high price is ₹387.7.

Canara Bank share price October futures opened at 364.0 as against previous close of 361.4 Canara Bank's spot price is currently at 383. The bid price is slightly higher at 385.55, while the offer price is 385.7. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both 5400. The open interest for Canara Bank stands at 48,789,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Canara Bank share price share price Today :Canara Bank share price trading at ₹382.65, up 6.34% from yesterday's ₹359.85 The current data shows that the Canara Bank share price is ₹382.65, with a percent change of 6.34 and a net change of 22.8. This indicates that the share price has increased by 6.34% and the net change is 22.8. This suggests that there has been a positive movement in the Canara Bank stock.

Canara Bank share price share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 364.75 10 Days 367.78 20 Days 370.70 50 Days 353.77 100 Days 337.57 300 Days 318.48

Canara Bank share price share price update :Canara Bank share price trading at ₹382.5, up 6.29% from yesterday's ₹359.85 Canara Bank's share price is currently at ₹382.5, which represents a 6.29% increase. The net change in the share price is 22.65.

Canara Bank share price live: Today's Price range Canara Bank stock reached a low of ₹361.05 and a high of ₹387.7 on the current day.

Canara Bank share price October futures opened at 364.0 as against previous close of 361.4 Canara Bank's spot price is currently at 383.5, with a bid price of 385.85 and an offer price of 386.1. The offer quantity stands at 2700, while the bid quantity is also at 2700. The open interest for Canara Bank is 48,610,800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Canara Bank share price Live Updates CANARA BANK More Information

Canara Bank share price share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Union Bank Of India 100.3 5.55 5.86 113.4 48.55 68552.52 IDBI Bank 63.19 0.46 0.73 74.75 36.6 67944.43 Canara Bank 381.65 21.8 6.06 386.5 266.85 69236.28 IDFC First Bank 85.83 0.88 1.04 100.74 52.11 56803.34 Indian Bank 410.65 10.2 2.55 446.15 228.45 51144.04

Canara Bank share price share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 7 6 6 6 Buy 3 3 3 3 Hold 3 3 3 3 Sell 1 1 1 1 Strong Sell 1 1 1 1

Canara Bank share price share price NSE Live :Canara Bank share price trading at ₹383.05, up 6.45% from yesterday's ₹359.85 Canara Bank's share price is currently at ₹383.05, reflecting a 6.45% increase. The net change in the stock price is 23.2. This data suggests that Canara Bank's stock is experiencing a positive trend and has seen a significant increase in value.

Canara Bank share price live: Today's Price range Canara Bank's stock reached a low of ₹361.05 and a high of ₹387.70 today.

Canara Bank share price share price Live :Canara Bank share price trading at ₹383.6, up 6.6% from yesterday's ₹359.85 The current stock price of Canara Bank is ₹383.6 with a percent change of 6.6 and a net change of 23.75. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value, with a positive percentage change and a positive net change. This suggests that the market sentiment towards Canara Bank is positive and investors are willing to pay a higher price for the stock. Click here for Canara Bank share price News

Canara Bank share price October futures opened at 364.0 as against previous close of 361.4 Canara Bank's spot price is currently at 385.65, with a bid price of 388.15 and an offer price of 388.45. The offer quantity is 2700 and the bid quantity is 13500. The open interest for Canara Bank is at 48,386,700.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Canara Bank share price share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Union Bank Of India 100.75 6.0 6.33 113.4 48.55 68860.08 IDBI Bank 63.45 0.72 1.15 74.75 36.6 68223.99 Canara Bank 385.5 25.65 7.13 386.5 266.85 69934.72 IDFC First Bank 86.55 1.6 1.88 100.74 52.11 57279.84 Indian Bank 417.55 17.1 4.27 446.15 228.45 52003.39

Canara Bank share price live: Today's Price range Canara Bank's stock reached a low of ₹361.05 and a high of ₹387.70 on the current day.

Canara Bank share price share price Live :Canara Bank share price trading at ₹384.7, up 6.91% from yesterday's ₹359.85 As of the current data, the Canara Bank stock price stands at ₹384.7. The stock has experienced a 6.91% increase, resulting in a net change of 24.85. Click here for Canara Bank share price Dividend

Canara Bank share price share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Union Bank Of India 100.2 5.45 5.75 113.4 48.55 68484.17 IDBI Bank 63.55 0.82 1.31 74.75 36.6 68331.52 Canara Bank 386.15 26.3 7.31 386.5 266.85 70052.64 IDFC First Bank 86.19 1.24 1.46 100.74 52.11 57041.59 Indian Bank 415.85 15.4 3.85 446.15 228.45 51791.67

Canara Bank share price share price NSE Live :Canara Bank share price trading at ₹379.95, up 5.59% from yesterday's ₹359.85 Canara Bank's share price is currently trading at ₹379.95, with a percent change of 5.59 and a net change of 20.1. This indicates that the stock has seen a significant increase in price, with a gain of 20.1.

Canara Bank share price live: Today's Price range Canara Bank's stock reached a low price of ₹361.05 and a high price of ₹382.8 on the current day.

Canara Bank share price October futures opened at 364.0 as against previous close of 361.4 Canara Bank's spot price is currently at 378.45 and the bid price is at 380.65, with an offer price of 380.85. The offer quantity is 8100 and the bid quantity is 2700. The open interest for Canara Bank is at 44,417,700.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Canara Bank share price Live Updates CANARA BANK More Information

Canara Bank share price share price update :Canara Bank share price trading at ₹359.85, up 1.78% from yesterday's ₹353.55 The Canara Bank share price is currently at ₹359.85, having experienced a percent change of 1.78. This reflects a net change of 6.3.

Canara Bank share price share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -3.36% 3 Months 9.37% 6 Months 16.29% YTD 7.82% 1 Year 26.44%

Canara Bank share price share price Today :Canara Bank share price trading at ₹359.85, up 1.78% from yesterday's ₹353.55 Canara Bank's share price is currently ₹359.85, with a percent change of 1.78 and a net change of 6.3. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.78% and has gained 6.3 points.

Canara Bank share price share price Live :Canara Bank share price closed at ₹353.55 on last trading day On the last day, Canara Bank's share price on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) closed at ₹353.55. The trading volume for the day was 744,406 shares.