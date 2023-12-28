Canara Bank share price Share Price Live blog for 28 Dec 2023

Canara Bank share price Share Price Today : On the last day, Canara Bank's share price opened at ₹440.05 and closed at ₹432.6. The highest price reached during the day was ₹446.65, while the lowest price was ₹440.05. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹80,003.15 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹454.7 and ₹268.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 524,382 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
28 Dec 2023, 12:00 PM IST
Canara Bank share price share price live: Analysts Views
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|7
|7
|6
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|1
|2
|3
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|0
|0
|1
28 Dec 2023, 11:40 AM IST
