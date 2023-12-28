Hello User
Canara Bank share price Share Price Live blog for 28 Dec 2023

1 min read . 12:00 PM IST
Livemint

Canara Bank share price stock price went up today, 28 Dec 2023, by 1.94 %. The stock closed at 432.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 441 per share. Investors should monitor Canara Bank share price stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Canara Bank share price Stock Price Today

Canara Bank share price Share Price Today : On the last day, Canara Bank's share price opened at 440.05 and closed at 432.6. The highest price reached during the day was 446.65, while the lowest price was 440.05. The market capitalization of the bank is 80,003.15 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 454.7 and 268.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 524,382 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Dec 2023, 12:00 PM IST Canara Bank share price share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy8776
Buy3333
Hold1233
Sell1111
Strong Sell1001
28 Dec 2023, 11:40 AM IST Canara Bank share price share price Live :Canara Bank share price closed at ₹432.6 on last trading day

On the last day, Canara Bank's shares were traded at a volume of 524,382 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the shares was 432.6.

