Canara Bank share price share price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank's shares surge on positive trading day

Canara Bank's share price on the last trading day opened at ₹361.05 and closed at ₹359.85. The stock reached a high of ₹387.7 and a low of ₹361.05. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹69,063.94 crore. The 52-week high and low prices for the stock are ₹387.7 and ₹266.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,385,344 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.83%
|3 Months
|15.07%
|6 Months
|19.96%
|YTD
|14.25%
|1 Year
|31.49%
Canara Bank's stock price is currently at ₹380.7, which represents a 5.79% increase. This translates to a net change of 20.85.
On the last day of trading, Canara Bank had a BSE volume of 1,385,344 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹359.85.
