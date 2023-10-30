Canara Bank share price share price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank's shares surge on positive trading day

Canara Bank's share price on the last trading day opened at ₹361.05 and closed at ₹359.85. The stock reached a high of ₹387.7 and a low of ₹361.05. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹69,063.94 crore. The 52-week high and low prices for the stock are ₹387.7 and ₹266.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,385,344 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.