Canara Bank share price share price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank's shares surge on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:34 AM IST
Livemint

Canara Bank share price stock price went up today, 30 Oct 2023, by 5.79 %. The stock closed at 359.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 380.7 per share. Investors should monitor Canara Bank share price stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Canara Bank share price

Canara Bank's share price on the last trading day opened at 361.05 and closed at 359.85. The stock reached a high of 387.7 and a low of 361.05. The market capitalization of the bank is 69,063.94 crore. The 52-week high and low prices for the stock are 387.7 and 266.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,385,344 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 09:34 AM IST Canara Bank share price share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.83%
3 Months15.07%
6 Months19.96%
YTD14.25%
1 Year31.49%
30 Oct 2023, 09:00 AM IST Canara Bank share price share price Today :Canara Bank share price trading at ₹380.7, up 5.79% from yesterday's ₹359.85

Canara Bank's stock price is currently at 380.7, which represents a 5.79% increase. This translates to a net change of 20.85.

30 Oct 2023, 08:14 AM IST Canara Bank share price share price Live :Canara Bank share price closed at ₹359.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Canara Bank had a BSE volume of 1,385,344 shares. The closing price for the day was 359.85.

