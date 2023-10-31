Canara Bank share price share price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, Canara Bank's share price opened at ₹382 and closed at ₹380.7. The highest price reached during the day was ₹385.85, while the lowest was ₹378. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹69,399.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹387.7, while the 52-week low is ₹266.85. On the BSE, a total of 341,159 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.