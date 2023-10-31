Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Canara Bank share price share price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Canara Bank share price stock price went up today, 31 Oct 2023, by 1.14 %. The stock closed at 382.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 386.9 per share. Investors should monitor Canara Bank share price stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Canara Bank share price

On the last day, Canara Bank's share price opened at 382 and closed at 380.7. The highest price reached during the day was 385.85, while the lowest was 378. The market capitalization of the bank is 69,399.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 387.7, while the 52-week low is 266.85. On the BSE, a total of 341,159 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:21 AM IST Canara Bank share price share price Today :Canara Bank share price trading at ₹386.9, up 1.14% from yesterday's ₹382.55

The current price of Canara Bank stock is 386.9. It has experienced a 1.14 percent increase, resulting in a net change of 4.35.

31 Oct 2023, 08:14 AM IST Canara Bank share price share price Live :Canara Bank share price closed at ₹380.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Canara Bank had a trading volume of 341,159 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 380.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.