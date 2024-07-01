Canara Bank Share Price Live blog for 01 Jul 2024

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Canara Bank's stock opened at ₹118.1 and closed at the same price. The high for the day was ₹121.9, while the low was ₹118.1. The market capitalization stood at 108303.58 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹129.35 and ₹58.29, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1072511 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Canara Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|121.6
|Support 1
|117.8
|Resistance 2
|123.65
|Support 2
|116.05
|Resistance 3
|125.4
|Support 3
|114.0
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹128.00000191, 7.2% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹82.00000122
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹140.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|2
|2
|3
|5
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|0
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 34.35% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 43 mn & BSE volume was 1072 k.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹121.9 & ₹118.1 yesterday to end at ₹118. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.