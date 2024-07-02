Canara Bank Share Price Live blog for 02 Jul 2024

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Canara Bank's stock opened at ₹119.5 and closed at ₹119.4. The high for the day was ₹120.2 and the low was ₹117.95. The market capitalization was ₹107260.45 crore. The 52-week high was ₹129.35 and the 52-week low was ₹58.29. The BSE volume for the day was 1051278 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The Canara Bank share price has increased by 0.38% and is currently trading at ₹118.70. Over the past year, Canara Bank shares have surged by 96.06% to reach ₹118.70. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.94% to 24141.95 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.08%
|3 Months
|-6.44%
|6 Months
|33.77%
|YTD
|35.27%
|1 Year
|96.06%
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Canara Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|119.75
|Support 1
|117.5
|Resistance 2
|121.1
|Support 2
|116.6
|Resistance 3
|122.0
|Support 3
|115.25
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹128.00000191, 8.25% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹82.00000122
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹140.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|6
|6
|Buy
|2
|2
|3
|5
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|0
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 60.62% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 1051 k.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹120.2 & ₹117.95 yesterday to end at ₹119.4. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.