Canara Bank Share Price Live blog for 02 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank stock price went down today, 02 Jul 2024, by -0.96 %. The stock closed at 119.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 118.25 per share. Investors should monitor Canara Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Canara Bank's stock opened at 119.5 and closed at 119.4. The high for the day was 120.2 and the low was 117.95. The market capitalization was 107260.45 crore. The 52-week high was 129.35 and the 52-week low was 58.29. The BSE volume for the day was 1051278 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jul 2024, 09:16 AM IST Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The Canara Bank share price has increased by 0.38% and is currently trading at 118.70. Over the past year, Canara Bank shares have surged by 96.06% to reach 118.70. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.94% to 24141.95 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.08%
3 Months-6.44%
6 Months33.77%
YTD35.27%
1 Year96.06%
02 Jul 2024, 08:47 AM IST Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Canara Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1119.75Support 1117.5
Resistance 2121.1Support 2116.6
Resistance 3122.0Support 3115.25
02 Jul 2024, 08:31 AM IST Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 128.00000191, 8.25% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 82.00000122
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 140.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7766
    Buy2235
    Hold1112
    Sell2221
    Strong Sell2220
02 Jul 2024, 08:19 AM IST Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank volume yesterday was 21 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 54742 k

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 60.62% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 1051 k.

02 Jul 2024, 08:04 AM IST Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank closed at ₹119.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 120.2 & 117.95 yesterday to end at 119.4. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

