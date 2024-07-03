Canara Bank Share Price Live blog for 03 Jul 2024

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank's stock opened at ₹118.95 and closed at ₹118.25 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹118.95, and the low was ₹115.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹105446.32 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹129.35 and ₹60.47, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2206340 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 49.62% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹118.95 & ₹115.5 yesterday to end at ₹118.25. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.