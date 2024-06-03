Active Stocks
Mon Jun 03 2024 13:05:08
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 908.15 9.40%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 172.80 3.38%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 342.20 10.42%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 390.55 8.82%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,157.00 3.34%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Canara Bank share price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Canara Bank share price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

10 min read . Updated: 03 Jun 2024, 01:04 PM IST
Livemint

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank stock price went up today, 03 Jun 2024, by 7.12 %. The stock closed at 118 per share. The stock is currently trading at 126.4 per share. Investors should monitor Canara Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank's stock opened at 124.05 and closed at 118 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 126.3 and the low was 122.4. The market capitalization stood at 113,337.79 crore. The 52-week high was 126.53 and the low was 58.29. The BSE volume for the day was 5,683,016 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jun 2024, 01:04:27 PM IST

Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: CANARA BANK share price live: Today's Price range

Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Canara Bank stock reached a high of 128.6 and a low of 122.4 on the current day.

03 Jun 2024, 12:47:56 PM IST

Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 19.71% higher than yesterday

Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Canara Bank until 12 AM has increased by 19.71% compared to yesterday, while the price has risen to 128, up by 8.47%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

03 Jun 2024, 12:42:21 PM IST

Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Canara Bank reached a peak of 127.3 and a low of 124.65 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances at 126.12 and 127.23, suggesting strong bullish sentiment. Traders may want to consider implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard profits.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1128.12Support 1125.47
Resistance 2129.03Support 2123.73
Resistance 3130.77Support 3122.82
03 Jun 2024, 12:28:09 PM IST

Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Canara Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Canara Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

03 Jun 2024, 12:23:20 PM IST

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days116.84
10 Days115.85
20 Days115.77
50 Days116.98
100 Days110.92
300 Days93.40
03 Jun 2024, 12:13:34 PM IST

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank trading at ₹126.4, up 7.12% from yesterday's ₹118

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank share price is at 126.4 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 124.87. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

03 Jun 2024, 11:50:27 AM IST

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 31.20% higher than yesterday

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Canara Bank until 11 AM is 31.20% higher than yesterday, with the price at 125.3, up by 6.19%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate further price declines.

03 Jun 2024, 11:37:03 AM IST

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 127.58 and 123.73 in the last hour. Traders could potentially explore rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 123.73 and selling near the hourly resistance at 127.58.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1126.12Support 1124.07
Resistance 2127.23Support 2123.13
Resistance 3128.17Support 3122.02
03 Jun 2024, 11:21:08 AM IST

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank closed at ₹118 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 126.3 & 122.4 yesterday to end at 118. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue