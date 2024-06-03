Canara Bank share price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank's stock opened at ₹124.05 and closed at ₹118 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹126.3 and the low was ₹122.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹113,337.79 crore. The 52-week high was ₹126.53 and the low was ₹58.29. The BSE volume for the day was 5,683,016 shares.
Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Canara Bank stock reached a high of ₹128.6 and a low of ₹122.4 on the current day.
Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Canara Bank until 12 AM has increased by 19.71% compared to yesterday, while the price has risen to ₹128, up by 8.47%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Canara Bank reached a peak of 127.3 and a low of 124.65 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances at 126.12 and 127.23, suggesting strong bullish sentiment. Traders may want to consider implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard profits.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|128.12
|Support 1
|125.47
|Resistance 2
|129.03
|Support 2
|123.73
|Resistance 3
|130.77
|Support 3
|122.82
Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Canara Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|116.84
|10 Days
|115.85
|20 Days
|115.77
|50 Days
|116.98
|100 Days
|110.92
|300 Days
|93.40
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank share price is at ₹126.4 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹124.87. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Canara Bank until 11 AM is 31.20% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹125.3, up by 6.19%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate further price declines.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 127.58 and 123.73 in the last hour. Traders could potentially explore rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 123.73 and selling near the hourly resistance at 127.58.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|126.12
|Support 1
|124.07
|Resistance 2
|127.23
|Support 2
|123.13
|Resistance 3
|128.17
|Support 3
|122.02
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹126.3 & ₹122.4 yesterday to end at ₹118. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend