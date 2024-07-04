Canara Bank Share Price Live blog for 04 Jul 2024

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank's stock opened at ₹117 and closed at ₹116.25 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹117.95, while the low was ₹116.5. The market capitalization stands at ₹106,126.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹129.35 and the 52-week low is ₹60.47. The BSE volume for the day was 1,815,560 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Canara Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|117.93
|Support 1
|116.48
|Resistance 2
|118.67
|Support 2
|115.77
|Resistance 3
|119.38
|Support 3
|115.03
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹128.00000191, 9.4% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹82.00000122
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹140.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|6
|6
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|5
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|0
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 56.71% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 1815 k.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹117.95 & ₹116.5 yesterday to end at ₹116.25. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.