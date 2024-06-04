Hello User
Canara Bank Share Price Live blog for 04 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:31 AM IST
Livemint

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank stock price went up today, 04 Jun 2024, by 8.52 %. The stock closed at 118 per share. The stock is currently trading at 128.05 per share. Investors should monitor Canara Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank's stock on the last day opened at 124.05 and closed at 118. The highest price reached during the day was 128.9, while the lowest was 122.4. The market capitalization stood at 116149.69 crore. The 52-week high was 126.53 and the low was 58.29. The BSE volume for the day was 10256461 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jun 2024, 08:31 AM IST Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 506.0, 295.16% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 360.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 670.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6665
    Buy2345
    Hold1122
    Sell2221
    Strong Sell2200
04 Jun 2024, 08:17 AM IST Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank volume yesterday was 291 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 64770 k

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 349.31% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 285 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.

04 Jun 2024, 08:01 AM IST Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank closed at ₹118 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 128.9 & 122.4 yesterday to end at 118. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

