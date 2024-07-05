Hello User
Canara Bank Share Price Live blog for 05 Jul 2024

2 min read . 09:18 AM IST Trade
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank stock price went up today, 05 Jul 2024, by 0.21 %. The stock closed at 117 per share. The stock is currently trading at 117.25 per share. Investors should monitor Canara Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank's stock price opened at 117.2 and closed at 117 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 118 and the low was 116.4. The market capitalization stands at 106353.39 crore. The 52-week high and low are 129.35 and 60.47 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1215211 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jul 2024, 09:18 AM IST Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Canara Bank has increased by 0.09% and is currently trading at 117.35. Over the past year, Canara Bank shares have surged by 82.04% to reach 117.35. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 25.34% to 24,302.15 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.71%
3 Months-10.49%
6 Months26.02%
YTD34.02%
1 Year82.04%
05 Jul 2024, 08:46 AM IST Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Canara Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1118.0Support 1116.4
Resistance 2118.8Support 2115.6
Resistance 3119.6Support 3114.8
05 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 128.00000191, 9.17% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 82.00000122
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 140.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7766
    Buy2224
    Hold1112
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell2220
05 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank volume yesterday was 21 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 36792 k

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 42.04% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 1215 k.

05 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank closed at ₹117 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 118 & 116.4 yesterday to end at 117. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.