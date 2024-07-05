Canara Bank Share Price Live blog for 05 Jul 2024

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank's stock price opened at ₹117.2 and closed at ₹117 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹118 and the low was ₹116.4. The market capitalization stands at ₹106353.39 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹129.35 and ₹60.47 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1215211 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Canara Bank has increased by 0.09% and is currently trading at ₹117.35. Over the past year, Canara Bank shares have surged by 82.04% to reach ₹117.35. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 25.34% to 24,302.15 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.71%
|3 Months
|-10.49%
|6 Months
|26.02%
|YTD
|34.02%
|1 Year
|82.04%
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Canara Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|118.0
|Support 1
|116.4
|Resistance 2
|118.8
|Support 2
|115.6
|Resistance 3
|119.6
|Support 3
|114.8
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹128.00000191, 9.17% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹82.00000122
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹140.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|6
|6
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|0
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 42.04% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 1215 k.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹118 & ₹116.4 yesterday to end at ₹117. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.