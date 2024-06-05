Canara Bank Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank's stock opened at ₹129.35 and closed at ₹128.05 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹129.35, while the low was ₹99.6. The market capitalization stood at ₹99,550.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹128.9, and the 52-week low was ₹58.29. The BSE volume for the day was 10,374,516 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Canara Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|127.03
|Support 1
|97.28
|Resistance 2
|143.07
|Support 2
|83.57
|Resistance 3
|156.78
|Support 3
|67.53
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹506.0, 361.05% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹360.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹670.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Buy
|2
|3
|4
|5
|Hold
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|0
|0
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 349.31% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 285 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹129.35 & ₹99.6 yesterday to end at ₹128.05. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.