Thu Jun 06 2024 13:36:32
Canara Bank Share Price Live blog for 06 Jun 2024
LIVE UPDATES

Canara Bank Share Price Live blog for 06 Jun 2024

2 min read . Updated: 06 Jun 2024, 01:35 PM IST
Livemint

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank stock price went up today, 06 Jun 2024, by 2.73 %. The stock closed at 115.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 118.4 per share. Investors should monitor Canara Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank's stock opened at 117.6 and closed at 115.25 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 120.5, while the low was 117.05. The market capitalization stood at 107,396.51 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 129.35 and 58.29 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3,551,200 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Jun 2024, 01:35:58 PM IST

Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 119.33 and 117.23 in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 117.23 and selling near the hourly resistance at 119.33.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
06 Jun 2024, 01:14:38 PM IST

Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 2.12%; Futures open interest increased by 3.62%

Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest for Canara Bank indicates a potential positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

06 Jun 2024, 01:05:27 PM IST

Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: CANARA BANK share price live: Today's Price range

Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Canara Bank stock has a low of 116.75 and a high of 120.5 on the current day.

06 Jun 2024, 12:45:01 PM IST

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is -48.66% lower than yesterday

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The volume of Canara Bank traded until 12 AM is 48.66% lower than yesterday, while the price was at 117.75, a decrease of 2.17%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

06 Jun 2024, 12:37:03 PM IST

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank reached a peak of 119.7 and a low of 117.6 during the previous trading session. Within the last hour, the stock broke through all support levels on an hourly basis. Traders may want to explore potential shorting opportunities.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1119.47Support 1117.37
Resistance 2120.63Support 2116.43
Resistance 3121.57Support 3115.27
06 Jun 2024, 12:24:52 PM IST

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Canara Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

06 Jun 2024, 12:21:43 PM IST

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days116.84
10 Days115.85
20 Days115.77
50 Days116.98
100 Days110.92
300 Days93.81
06 Jun 2024, 12:10:19 PM IST

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank closed at ₹115.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 120.5 & 117.05 yesterday to end at 115.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

