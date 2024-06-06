Canara Bank Share Price Live blog for 06 Jun 2024

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank's stock opened at ₹117.6 and closed at ₹115.25 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹120.5, while the low was ₹117.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹107,396.51 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹129.35 and ₹58.29 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3,551,200 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 119.33 and 117.23 in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 117.23 and selling near the hourly resistance at 119.33.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 2.12%; Futures open interest increased by 3.62%
Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest for Canara Bank indicates a potential positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: CANARA BANK share price live: Today's Price range
Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Canara Bank stock has a low of ₹116.75 and a high of ₹120.5 on the current day.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is -48.66% lower than yesterday
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The volume of Canara Bank traded until 12 AM is 48.66% lower than yesterday, while the price was at ₹117.75, a decrease of 2.17%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank reached a peak of 119.7 and a low of 117.6 during the previous trading session. Within the last hour, the stock broke through all support levels on an hourly basis. Traders may want to explore potential shorting opportunities.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Canara Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|116.84
|10 Days
|115.85
|20 Days
|115.77
|50 Days
|116.98
|100 Days
|110.92
|300 Days
|93.81
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank closed at ₹115.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹120.5 & ₹117.05 yesterday to end at ₹115.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend