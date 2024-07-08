Hello User
Canara Bank Share Price Live blog for 08 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank stock price went up today, 08 Jul 2024, by 0.47 %. The stock closed at 117.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 117.8 per share. Investors should monitor Canara Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Canara Bank's stock opened at 117, closed at 117.25 with a high of 117.95 and a low of 116.35. The market capitalization was 106,852.27 crore, with a 52-week high of 129.35 and a 52-week low of 60.47. The BSE volume for the day was 597,766 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank closed at ₹117.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 117.95 & 116.35 yesterday to end at 117.25. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

