Canara Bank Share Price Live blog for 08 Jul 2024

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Canara Bank's stock opened at ₹117, closed at ₹117.25 with a high of ₹117.95 and a low of ₹116.35. The market capitalization was ₹106,852.27 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹129.35 and a 52-week low of ₹60.47. The BSE volume for the day was 597,766 shares traded.
08 Jul 2024
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank closed at ₹117.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹117.95 & ₹116.35 yesterday to end at ₹117.25. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.