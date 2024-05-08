Hello User
Canara Bank Share Price Live blog for 08 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 12:39 PM IST Trade
Canara Bank stock price went up today, 08 May 2024, by 2.56 %. The stock closed at 576.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 591.6 per share. Investors should monitor Canara Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Canara Bank Stock Price Today

Canara Bank Share Price Today : Canara Bank's stock opened at 580 and closed at 576.85 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 594, while the low was 576. With a market cap of 107,323.95 crore, the 52-week high for the stock is 632.65 and the 52-week low is 291.3. On the BSE, the trading volume for Canara Bank was 342,060 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 May 2024, 12:39 PM IST Canara Bank share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 594.6 and 585.25 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 585.25 and selling near the hourly resistance at 594.6.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1593.53Support 1589.03
Resistance 2596.02Support 2587.02
Resistance 3598.03Support 3584.53
08 May 2024, 12:26 PM IST Canara Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days617.72
10 Days603.15
20 Days603.82
50 Days584.16
100 Days525.10
300 Days443.32
08 May 2024, 12:25 PM IST Canara Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Canara Bank share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

08 May 2024, 12:10 PM IST Canara Bank share price Live :Canara Bank closed at ₹576.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 594 & 576 yesterday to end at 576.85. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

