Canara Bank Share Price Live blog for 08 May 2024

Canara Bank Share Price Today : Canara Bank's stock opened at ₹580 and closed at ₹576.85 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹594, while the low was ₹576. With a market cap of ₹107,323.95 crore, the 52-week high for the stock is ₹632.65 and the 52-week low is ₹291.3. On the BSE, the trading volume for Canara Bank was 342,060 shares.
The stock price has been moving between 594.6 and 585.25 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 585.25 and selling near the hourly resistance at 594.6.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|593.53
|Support 1
|589.03
|Resistance 2
|596.02
|Support 2
|587.02
|Resistance 3
|598.03
|Support 3
|584.53
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|617.72
|10 Days
|603.15
|20 Days
|603.82
|50 Days
|584.16
|100 Days
|525.10
|300 Days
|443.32
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Canara Bank share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
The stock traded in the range of ₹594 & ₹576 yesterday to end at ₹576.85. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
