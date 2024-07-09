Canara Bank Share Price Live blog for 09 Jul 2024

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank's stock opened at ₹117.75 and closed at ₹117.8 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹118, while the low was ₹114.6. The market capitalization stands at ₹104221.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹129.35, and the low is ₹60.47. The BSE volume for the day was 2046499 shares traded.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹128.00000191, 11.4% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹82.00000122
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹140.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|6
|6
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|0
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 4.53% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 34 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹118 & ₹114.6 yesterday to end at ₹117.8. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.