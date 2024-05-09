Canara Bank Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

Canara Bank Share Price Today : Canara Bank's stock opened at ₹580 and closed at ₹576.85 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹598.5 and the low was ₹554.4. The market capitalization is ₹101,246.61 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹632.65 and ₹291.3 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,353,484 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The trading volume yesterday was 207.25% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 mn & BSE volume was 1353 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹598.5 & ₹554.4 yesterday to end at ₹576.85. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
