Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Canara Bank Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Canara Bank stock price went down today, 09 May 2024, by -3.25 %. The stock closed at 576.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 558.1 per share. Investors should monitor Canara Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Canara Bank Stock Price Today

Canara Bank Share Price Today : Canara Bank's stock opened at 580 and closed at 576.85 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 598.5 and the low was 554.4. The market capitalization is 101,246.61 crore. The 52-week high and low are 632.65 and 291.3 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,353,484 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 May 2024, 08:21 AM IST Canara Bank share price Today : Canara Bank volume yesterday was 24 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7884 k

The trading volume yesterday was 207.25% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 mn & BSE volume was 1353 k.

09 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST Canara Bank share price Live :Canara Bank closed at ₹576.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 598.5 & 554.4 yesterday to end at 576.85. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.