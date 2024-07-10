Canara Bank Share Price Live blog for 10 Jul 2024

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Canara Bank opened at ₹115.55 and closed at ₹114.9. The stock reached a high of ₹117.25 and a low of ₹114.9. The market capitalization stood at ₹105,219.55 crores. The 52-week high was ₹129.35 and the 52-week low was ₹63.88. The BSE volume was 1,999,321 shares traded.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Canara Bank has increased by 0.04% and is currently trading at ₹116.05. Over the past year, Canara Bank's shares have gained 73.65% to reach ₹116.05. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 26.23% to 24,433.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.22%
|3 Months
|-11.36%
|6 Months
|28.77%
|YTD
|32.57%
|1 Year
|73.65%
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Canara Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|117.2
|Support 1
|114.85
|Resistance 2
|118.4
|Support 2
|113.7
|Resistance 3
|119.55
|Support 3
|112.5
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹128.00000191, 10.34% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹82.00000122
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹140.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|6
|6
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|0
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 2.84% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 32 mn & BSE volume was 1999 k.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹117.25 & ₹114.9 yesterday to end at ₹114.9. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.