Canara Bank Share Price Live blog for 10 Jun 2024

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank's stock opened at ₹119.05 and closed at ₹118.05 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹119.6 and a low of ₹117.95 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank was ₹107,850.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹129.35 and the 52-week low was ₹58.29. The BSE volume for the day was 3,479,959 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Canara Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|119.72
|Support 1
|118.07
|Resistance 2
|120.48
|Support 2
|117.18
|Resistance 3
|121.37
|Support 3
|116.42
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹506.0, 325.57% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹360.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹670.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Buy
|2
|3
|3
|5
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|0
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 31.84% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 40 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹119.6 & ₹117.95 yesterday to end at ₹118.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend