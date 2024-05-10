Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Canara Bank Share Price Live blog for 10 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Canara Bank stock price went down today, 10 May 2024, by -2.26 %. The stock closed at 558.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 545.5 per share. Investors should monitor Canara Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Canara Bank Stock Price Today

Canara Bank Share Price Today : Canara Bank's stock opened at 564.2 and closed at 558.1 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 568.1, while the low was 542.2. The market capitalization stood at 98,960.81 crore. The 52-week high and low were at 632.65 and 291.3 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 917,252 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 May 2024, 08:49 AM IST Canara Bank share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Canara Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1561.93Support 1536.03
Resistance 2577.97Support 2526.17
Resistance 3587.83Support 3510.13
10 May 2024, 08:35 AM IST Canara Bank share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 506.0, 7.24% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 360.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 670.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6665
    Buy3445
    Hold1222
    Sell2221
    Strong Sell2000
10 May 2024, 08:17 AM IST Canara Bank share price Today : Canara Bank volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8481 k

The trading volume yesterday was 65.51% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 917 k.

10 May 2024, 08:06 AM IST Canara Bank share price Live :Canara Bank closed at ₹558.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 568.1 & 542.2 yesterday to end at 558.1. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.