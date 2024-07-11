Canara Bank Share Price Live blog for 11 Jul 2024

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank's stock opened at ₹116.4 and closed at ₹116 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹116.4 and the low was ₹113. The market capitalization stood at ₹104,040.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹129.35 and the 52-week low was ₹63.88. The BSE volume for the day was 1,593,403 shares traded.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 25.92% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 mn & BSE volume was 1593 k.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹116.4 & ₹113 yesterday to end at ₹114.7. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.