Canara Bank Share Price Live blog for 11 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank stock price went down today, 11 Jul 2024, by -1.12 %. The stock closed at 116 per share. The stock is currently trading at 114.7 per share. Investors should monitor Canara Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank's stock opened at 116.4 and closed at 116 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 116.4 and the low was 113. The market capitalization stood at 104,040.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 129.35 and the 52-week low was 63.88. The BSE volume for the day was 1,593,403 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank volume yesterday was 24 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 33186 k

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 25.92% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 mn & BSE volume was 1593 k.

11 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank closed at ₹116 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 116.4 & 113 yesterday to end at 114.7. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

