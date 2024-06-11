Explore
CricIt
Active Stocks
Tue Jun 11 2024 11:18:42
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 182.70 1.39%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 835.55 0.41%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 988.75 1.74%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 317.70 0.62%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,559.80 -0.11%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Canara Bank Share Price Live blog for 11 Jun 2024
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Canara Bank Share Price Live blog for 11 Jun 2024

2 min read . Updated: 11 Jun 2024, 11:17 AM IST
Livemint

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank stock price went up today, 11 Jun 2024, by 0.79 %. The stock closed at 121 per share. The stock is currently trading at 121.95 per share. Investors should monitor Canara Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank's stock opened at 121.25 and closed at 121 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 122.25, and the low was 120.75. The market capitalization stood at 110616.59 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 129.35 and 58.29, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 212023 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jun 2024, 11:17:08 AM IST

Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, Canara Bank's stock price increased by 1.36% to reach 122.65, outperforming its peers. While Yes Bank's shares are declining, Indusind Bank, Union Bank Of India, and IDBI Bank's shares are all trending upwards. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also saw a slight increase, with Nifty rising by 0.19% and Sensex by 0.27%.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indusind Bank1486.250.20.011694.351262.45115677.8
Union Bank Of India147.150.050.03172.4568.0112328.57
CANARA BANK122.651.651.36129.3558.2922250.31
IDBI Bank87.570.420.4898.753.0794158.79
Yes Bank23.68-0.16-0.6732.8114.168122.34
11 Jun 2024, 11:04:58 AM IST

Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 506.0, 312.39% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 360.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 670.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6665
    Buy2235
    Hold1112
    Sell2221
    Strong Sell2220
11 Jun 2024, 10:51:42 AM IST

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -48.92% lower than yesterday

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Canara Bank until 10 AM is 48.92% lower than yesterday, with the price at 122.9, a decrease of 1.57%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could suggest further price declines.

11 Jun 2024, 10:33:34 AM IST

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank touched a high of 122.95 & a low of 121.3 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1123.33Support 1121.68
Resistance 2123.97Support 2120.67
Resistance 3124.98Support 3120.03
11 Jun 2024, 10:13:50 AM IST

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live:

11 Jun 2024, 09:57:05 AM IST

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Today, Canara Bank's stock price increased by 1.32% to reach 122.6, outperforming its peers. Indusind Bank, IDBI Bank, and Yes Bank saw a decline in their stock prices, while Union Bank of India's stock price rose. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex experienced a slight decrease of -0.08% and a marginal increase of 0.02% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indusind Bank1484.75-1.3-0.091694.351262.45115561.05
Union Bank Of India147.150.050.03172.4568.0112328.57
CANARA BANK122.61.61.32129.3558.2922241.24
IDBI Bank86.78-0.37-0.4298.753.0793309.35
Yes Bank23.61-0.23-0.9632.8114.167920.97
11 Jun 2024, 09:40:36 AM IST

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 1.07%; Futures open interest increased by 0.25%

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Canara Bank indicates potential positive price movement ahead. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

11 Jun 2024, 09:30:05 AM IST

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank closed at ₹121 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 122.25 & 120.75 yesterday to end at 121. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue