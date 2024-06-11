Canara Bank Share Price Live blog for 11 Jun 2024

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank's stock opened at ₹121.25 and closed at ₹121 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹122.25, and the low was ₹120.75. The market capitalization stood at ₹110616.59 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹129.35 and ₹58.29, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 212023 shares.
Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, Canara Bank's stock price increased by 1.36% to reach ₹122.65, outperforming its peers. While Yes Bank's shares are declining, Indusind Bank, Union Bank Of India, and IDBI Bank's shares are all trending upwards. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also saw a slight increase, with Nifty rising by 0.19% and Sensex by 0.27%.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indusind Bank
|1486.25
|0.2
|0.01
|1694.35
|1262.45
|115677.8
|Union Bank Of India
|147.15
|0.05
|0.03
|172.45
|68.0
|112328.57
|CANARA BANK
|122.65
|1.65
|1.36
|129.35
|58.29
|22250.31
|IDBI Bank
|87.57
|0.42
|0.48
|98.7
|53.07
|94158.79
|Yes Bank
|23.68
|-0.16
|-0.67
|32.81
|14.1
|68122.34
Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹506.0, 312.39% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹360.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹670.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Buy
|2
|2
|3
|5
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|0
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Canara Bank until 10 AM is 48.92% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹122.9, a decrease of 1.57%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could suggest further price declines.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank touched a high of 122.95 & a low of 121.3 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|123.33
|Support 1
|121.68
|Resistance 2
|123.97
|Support 2
|120.67
|Resistance 3
|124.98
|Support 3
|120.03
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Today, Canara Bank's stock price increased by 1.32% to reach ₹122.6, outperforming its peers. Indusind Bank, IDBI Bank, and Yes Bank saw a decline in their stock prices, while Union Bank of India's stock price rose. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex experienced a slight decrease of -0.08% and a marginal increase of 0.02% respectively.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Canara Bank indicates potential positive price movement ahead. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹122.25 & ₹120.75 yesterday to end at ₹121. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend