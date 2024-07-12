Canara Bank Share Price Live blog for 12 Jul 2024

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank's stock opened at ₹115.45 and closed at ₹114.7 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹115.45, while the low was ₹113.85. The market capitalization stood at ₹103,496.13 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹129.35 and ₹63.88 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 473,388 shares traded.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Canara Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|115.18
|Support 1
|113.58
|Resistance 2
|116.12
|Support 2
|112.92
|Resistance 3
|116.78
|Support 3
|111.98
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹127.00000189, 11.31% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹82.00000122
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹140.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|6
|6
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|0
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 55.88% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 473 k.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹115.45 & ₹113.85 yesterday to end at ₹114.1. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.