Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Canara Bank Share Price Live blog for 12 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 12:49 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank stock price went up today, 12 Jun 2024, by 1.4 %. The stock closed at 121.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 123.05 per share. Investors should monitor Canara Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank's stock opened at 122 and closed at 121.35 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 123.45, while the low was 121.5. The market capitalization stands at 111614.36 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 129.35 and 58.29 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1679998 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jun 2024, 12:49 PM IST Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is -1.46% lower than yesterday

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The volume traded for Canara Bank until 12 AM is 1.46% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 123.2, down by 1.52%. Volume traded is a significant indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with a higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

12 Jun 2024, 12:37 PM IST Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 123.37 and 122.72 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 122.72 and selling near the hourly resistance of 123.37.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
12 Jun 2024, 12:25 PM IST Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Canara Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

12 Jun 2024, 12:20 PM IST Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days118.24
10 Days117.34
20 Days115.20
50 Days117.66
100 Days111.98
300 Days94.71
12 Jun 2024, 12:10 PM IST Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank closed at ₹121.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 123.45 & 121.5 yesterday to end at 121.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.