Canara Bank Share Price Live blog for 12 Jun 2024

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank's stock opened at ₹122 and closed at ₹121.35 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹123.45, while the low was ₹121.5. The market capitalization stands at ₹111614.36 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹129.35 and ₹58.29 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1679998 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The volume traded for Canara Bank until 12 AM is 1.46% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹123.2, down by 1.52%. Volume traded is a significant indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with a higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 123.37 and 122.72 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 122.72 and selling near the hourly resistance of 123.37.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Canara Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|118.24
|10 Days
|117.34
|20 Days
|115.20
|50 Days
|117.66
|100 Days
|111.98
|300 Days
|94.71
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹123.45 & ₹121.5 yesterday to end at ₹121.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend