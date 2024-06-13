Hello User
Canara Bank Share Price Live blog for 13 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank stock price went up today, 13 Jun 2024, by 1.24 %. The stock closed at 121.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 122.85 per share. Investors should monitor Canara Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank's stock opened at 122 and closed at 121.35 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 123.5 and the low was 121.5. The market capitalization stands at 111,432.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 129.35 and the 52-week low is 58.29. The BSE volume for the day was 2,797,750 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jun 2024, 08:06 AM IST Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank closed at ₹121.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 123.5 & 121.5 yesterday to end at 121.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

