Canara Bank Share Price Live blog for 13 Jun 2024

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank's stock opened at ₹122 and closed at ₹121.35 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹123.5 and the low was ₹121.5. The market capitalization stands at ₹111,432.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹129.35 and the 52-week low is ₹58.29. The BSE volume for the day was 2,797,750 shares traded.
13 Jun 2024, 08:06 AM IST
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank closed at ₹121.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹123.5 & ₹121.5 yesterday to end at ₹121.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend