Active Stocks
Mon May 13 2024 09:25:26
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 982.00 -6.19%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 160.50 -1.14%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 812.50 -0.71%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 300.50 -1.12%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 353.00 -0.76%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Canara Bank Share Price Live blog for 13 May 2024
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Canara Bank Share Price Live blog for 13 May 2024

6 min read . Updated: 13 May 2024, 09:20 AM IST
Livemint

Canara Bank stock price went up today, 13 May 2024, by 0.49 %. The stock closed at 545.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 548.2 per share. Investors should monitor Canara Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Canara Bank Stock Price TodayPremium
Canara Bank Stock Price Today

Canara Bank Share Price Today : Canara Bank's stock opened at 549.35 and closed at 545.5 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 557 and the low was 541.7. The market capitalization stands at 99,450.62 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 632.65 and 291.3 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 718,020 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 May 2024, 09:20:49 AM IST

Canara Bank share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Canara Bank has increased by 0.30% and is currently trading at 549.85. Over the past year, Canara Bank shares have seen a significant gain of 82.05% to reach 549.85. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.42% to 22055.20 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-12.39%
3 Months-5.41%
6 Months41.49%
YTD25.29%
1 Year82.05%
13 May 2024, 09:07:39 AM IST

Stock market today: Canara Bank, PNB, ZEE among eight stocks under F&O ban list on May 13

Balrampur Chini Mills, Canara Bank, GMR Airports Infrastructure, Hindustan Copper, Vodafone Idea, PNB, SAIL, and ZEEL are the eight stocks in the F&O ban list by the National Stock Exchange for May 13.

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stock-market-today-canara-bank-pnb-zee-among-eight-stocks-under-f-o-ban-list-on-may-13-11715508175043.html

13 May 2024, 08:51:34 AM IST

Canara Bank share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Canara Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1556.17Support 1540.87
Resistance 2564.23Support 2533.63
Resistance 3571.47Support 3525.57
13 May 2024, 08:33:54 AM IST

Canara Bank share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 506.0, 7.7% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 360.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 670.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6665
    Buy3445
    Hold1222
    Sell2221
    Strong Sell2000
13 May 2024, 08:23:10 AM IST

Canara Bank share price Today : Canara Bank volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8757 k

The trading volume yesterday was 3.05% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 718 k.

13 May 2024, 08:06:17 AM IST

Canara Bank share price Live :Canara Bank closed at ₹545.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 557 & 541.7 yesterday to end at 545.5. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue