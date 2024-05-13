Canara Bank Share Price Live blog for 13 May 2024

Canara Bank Share Price Today : Canara Bank's stock opened at ₹549.35 and closed at ₹545.5 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹557 and the low was ₹541.7. The market capitalization stands at ₹99,450.62 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹632.65 and ₹291.3 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 718,020 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The share price of Canara Bank has increased by 0.30% and is currently trading at ₹549.85. Over the past year, Canara Bank shares have seen a significant gain of 82.05% to reach ₹549.85. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.42% to 22055.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-12.39%
|3 Months
|-5.41%
|6 Months
|41.49%
|YTD
|25.29%
|1 Year
|82.05%
Balrampur Chini Mills, Canara Bank, GMR Airports Infrastructure, Hindustan Copper, Vodafone Idea, PNB, SAIL, and ZEEL are the eight stocks in the F&O ban list by the National Stock Exchange for May 13.
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stock-market-today-canara-bank-pnb-zee-among-eight-stocks-under-f-o-ban-list-on-may-13-11715508175043.html
The key support and resistance levels for Canara Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|556.17
|Support 1
|540.87
|Resistance 2
|564.23
|Support 2
|533.63
|Resistance 3
|571.47
|Support 3
|525.57
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹506.0, 7.7% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹360.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹670.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Buy
|3
|4
|4
|5
|Hold
|1
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|0
|0
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 3.05% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 718 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹557 & ₹541.7 yesterday to end at ₹545.5. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!