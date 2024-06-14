Canara Bank Share Price Live blog for 14 Jun 2024

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank's stock opened at ₹124.5 and closed at ₹122.85 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹125, while the low was ₹121.35. The market capitalization stood at ₹110661.95 crore. The 52-week high and low were at ₹129.35 and ₹58.29 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3275501 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Canara Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|124.62
|Support 1
|120.97
|Resistance 2
|126.63
|Support 2
|119.33
|Resistance 3
|128.27
|Support 3
|117.32
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹506.0, 314.75% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹360.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹670.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Buy
|2
|2
|3
|5
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|0
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 2.15% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 62 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹125 & ₹121.35 yesterday to end at ₹122.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend