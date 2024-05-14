Canara Bank share price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank Stock Sees Positive Trading Today

Canara Bank Share Price Today : Canara Bank's stock opened at ₹552.95 and closed at ₹548.20 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹554.95, while the low was ₹532.60. The market capitalization stands at ₹99,622.96 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹632.65 and ₹291.30 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 808,022 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Canara Bank touched a high of 565.5 & a low of 560.4 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|566.87
|Support 1
|561.77
|Resistance 2
|568.73
|Support 2
|558.53
|Resistance 3
|571.97
|Support 3
|556.67
Today, Canara Bank's stock price rose by 2.38% to reach ₹562.2, outperforming its peers. While Union Bank Of India is declining, Indusind Bank, IDBI Bank, and Yes Bank are experiencing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.14% and 0.08% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indusind Bank
|1404.7
|0.55
|0.04
|1694.35
|1196.25
|109330.6
|Union Bank Of India
|134.25
|-2.15
|-1.58
|163.15
|68.0
|91756.48
|Canara Bank
|562.2
|13.05
|2.38
|632.65
|291.3
|101990.4
|IDBI Bank
|82.18
|0.6
|0.74
|98.7
|52.64
|88363.24
|Yes Bank
|22.47
|0.23
|1.03
|32.81
|14.1
|64641.43
An increase in futures price coupled with a decrease in open interest for Canara Bank indicates a potential slowdown in the current upward trend, possibly leading to a peak or a reversal in the near future.
The current market price of Canara Bank has surpassed the first resistance of ₹559.97 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹568.63. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹568.63 then there can be further positive price movement.
The share price of Canara Bank has increased by 1.76% and is currently trading at ₹558.80. Over the past year, Canara Bank's shares have surged by 84.97% to reach ₹558.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.14% to reach 22112.90 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.17%
|3 Months
|-1.7%
|6 Months
|35.83%
|YTD
|25.57%
|1 Year
|84.97%
The key support and resistance levels for Canara Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|559.97
|Support 1
|537.62
|Resistance 2
|568.63
|Support 2
|523.93
|Resistance 3
|582.32
|Support 3
|515.27
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹506.0, 7.86% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹360.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹670.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Buy
|3
|4
|4
|5
|Hold
|1
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|0
|0
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 23.86% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 808 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹554.95 & ₹532.6 yesterday to end at ₹548.2. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!