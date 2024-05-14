Hello User
Canara Bank share price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank Stock Sees Positive Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
8 min read . 10:38 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Canara Bank stock price went up today, 14 May 2024, by 2.49 %. The stock closed at 549.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 562.8 per share. Investors should monitor Canara Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Canara Bank Stock Price Today

Canara Bank Share Price Today : Canara Bank's stock opened at 552.95 and closed at 548.20 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 554.95, while the low was 532.60. The market capitalization stands at 99,622.96 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 632.65 and 291.30 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 808,022 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 May 2024, 10:38 AM IST Canara Bank share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Canara Bank touched a high of 565.5 & a low of 560.4 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1566.87Support 1561.77
Resistance 2568.73Support 2558.53
Resistance 3571.97Support 3556.67
14 May 2024, 10:16 AM IST Canara Bank Live Updates

14 May 2024, 09:56 AM IST Canara Bank share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Canara Bank's stock price rose by 2.38% to reach 562.2, outperforming its peers. While Union Bank Of India is declining, Indusind Bank, IDBI Bank, and Yes Bank are experiencing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.14% and 0.08% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indusind Bank1404.70.550.041694.351196.25109330.6
Union Bank Of India134.25-2.15-1.58163.1568.091756.48
Canara Bank562.213.052.38632.65291.3101990.4
IDBI Bank82.180.60.7498.752.6488363.24
Yes Bank22.470.231.0332.8114.164641.43
14 May 2024, 09:43 AM IST Canara Bank share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 1.82%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.07%

An increase in futures price coupled with a decrease in open interest for Canara Bank indicates a potential slowdown in the current upward trend, possibly leading to a peak or a reversal in the near future.

14 May 2024, 09:37 AM IST Canara Bank share price Today :Canara Bank trading at ₹562.8, up 2.49% from yesterday's ₹549.15

The current market price of Canara Bank has surpassed the first resistance of 559.97 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 568.63. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 568.63 then there can be further positive price movement.

14 May 2024, 09:24 AM IST Canara Bank share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Canara Bank has increased by 1.76% and is currently trading at 558.80. Over the past year, Canara Bank's shares have surged by 84.97% to reach 558.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.14% to reach 22112.90 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.17%
3 Months-1.7%
6 Months35.83%
YTD25.57%
1 Year84.97%
14 May 2024, 08:50 AM IST Canara Bank share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Canara Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1559.97Support 1537.62
Resistance 2568.63Support 2523.93
Resistance 3582.32Support 3515.27
14 May 2024, 08:33 AM IST Canara Bank share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 506.0, 7.86% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 360.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 670.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6665
    Buy3445
    Hold1222
    Sell2221
    Strong Sell2000
14 May 2024, 08:23 AM IST Canara Bank share price Today : Canara Bank volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9128 k

The trading volume yesterday was 23.86% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 808 k.

14 May 2024, 08:07 AM IST Canara Bank share price Live :Canara Bank closed at ₹548.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 554.95 & 532.6 yesterday to end at 548.2. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

