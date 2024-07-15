Canara Bank Share Price Live blog for 15 Jul 2024

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Canara Bank's stock opened at ₹114.7 and closed at ₹114.1. The high for the day was ₹114.75, while the low was ₹112.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹102,226.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹129.35, and the 52-week low is ₹63.88. The BSE volume for the day was 583,474 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Canara Bank has increased by 0.40% and is currently trading at ₹113.15. Over the past year, Canara Bank's shares have surged by 75.19% to ₹113.15, while the Nifty has risen by 25.24% to 24502.15 in the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.28%
|3 Months
|-14.22%
|6 Months
|21.93%
|YTD
|28.82%
|1 Year
|75.19%
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Canara Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|114.23
|Support 1
|111.88
|Resistance 2
|115.67
|Support 2
|110.97
|Resistance 3
|116.58
|Support 3
|109.53
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹127.00000189, 12.69% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹82.00000122
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹140.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|6
|6
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|0
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 22.5% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 mn & BSE volume was 583 k.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹114.75 & ₹112.4 yesterday to end at ₹112.7. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.