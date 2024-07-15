Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Canara Bank Share Price Live blog for 15 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank stock price went down today, 15 Jul 2024, by -1.23 %. The stock closed at 114.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 112.7 per share. Investors should monitor Canara Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Canara Bank's stock opened at 114.7 and closed at 114.1. The high for the day was 114.75, while the low was 112.4. The market capitalization stood at 102,226.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 129.35, and the 52-week low is 63.88. The BSE volume for the day was 583,474 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jul 2024, 09:17 AM IST Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Canara Bank has increased by 0.40% and is currently trading at 113.15. Over the past year, Canara Bank's shares have surged by 75.19% to 113.15, while the Nifty has risen by 25.24% to 24502.15 in the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.28%
3 Months-14.22%
6 Months21.93%
YTD28.82%
1 Year75.19%
15 Jul 2024, 08:48 AM IST Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Canara Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1114.23Support 1111.88
Resistance 2115.67Support 2110.97
Resistance 3116.58Support 3109.53
15 Jul 2024, 08:31 AM IST Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 127.00000189, 12.69% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 82.00000122
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 140.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7766
    Buy2224
    Hold1112
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell2220
15 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank volume yesterday was 22 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 29650 k

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 22.5% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 mn & BSE volume was 583 k.

15 Jul 2024, 08:04 AM IST Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank closed at ₹114.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 114.75 & 112.4 yesterday to end at 112.7. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.