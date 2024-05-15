Canara Bank Share Price Highlights : Canara Bank closed today at ₹119, up 5.08% from yesterday's ₹113.25

Canara Bank Share Price Highlights : Canara Bank's stock opened at ₹557.4 and closed at ₹549.15 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹568.95, and the low was ₹554. The market capitalization stood at ₹102,725.13 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹632.65 and ₹291.3, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 487,986 shares traded.
Disclaimer
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Shareholding information
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank has a 7.40% MF holding & 10.55% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 7.62% in december to 7.40% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 11.21% in december to 10.55% in march quarter.
Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Canara Bank achieved a ROE of 17.96% in the latest fiscal year. The return on investment was -99999.99% in the previous fiscal year. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 0.00% each.
Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance
Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Canara Bank has shown an EPS growth of 63.94% and a revenue growth of 16.33% over the last three years. In the trailing twelve months, the company reported a revenue of 1105188.00 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to have a growth of �% for revenue and �% in profit for the quarter.
Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹506.0, 325.21% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹360.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹670.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Buy
|3
|4
|4
|5
|Hold
|1
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|0
|0
|0
Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, Canara Bank's stock price surged by 5.08% to reach ₹119, outperforming its peers in the market. While Indusind Bank is experiencing a decline, Union Bank Of India, IDBI Bank, and Yes Bank are witnessing an upward trend. On the other hand, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.08% and -0.16% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indusind Bank
|1418.85
|-2.05
|-0.14
|1694.35
|1196.25
|110431.93
|Union Bank Of India
|138.9
|5.2
|3.89
|163.15
|68.0
|106030.84
|CANARA BANK ORD
|119.0
|5.75
|5.08
|126.53
|58.26
|21588.15
|IDBI Bank
|84.2
|0.24
|0.29
|98.7
|52.64
|90535.23
|Yes Bank
|22.59
|0.06
|0.27
|32.81
|14.1
|64986.65
Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: CANARA BANK ORD share price live: Today's Price range
Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: CANARA BANK ORD stock had a low price of ₹115.8 and a high price of ₹119.6 on the current day.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank closed today at ₹119, up 5.08% from yesterday's ₹113.25
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank share price closed the day at ₹119 - a 5.08% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 120.5 , 121.95 , 124.3. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 116.7 , 114.35 , 112.9.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is 525.96% higher than yesterday
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The volume of Canara Bank traded by 3 PM has increased by 525.96% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹119, up by 5.08%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live:
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank trading at ₹119, up 5.08% from yesterday's ₹113.25
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank share price is at ₹119 and has crossed the key daily support price level of ₹543.87. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|111.11
|10 Days
|117.33
|20 Days
|118.44
|50 Days
|116.90
|100 Days
|107.50
|300 Days
|90.39
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Canara Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 531.08% higher than yesterday
Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Canara Bank by 2 PM today is 531.08% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹119.4, showing an increase of 5.43%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a crucial factor in analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by a higher volume indicates a potential sustained upward movement, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Canara Bank reached a peak of 118.95 and a trough of 118.45 in the previous trading hour. In the most recent hour, the stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances at 119.02 and 119.28, suggesting a strong bullish sentiment. Traders may want to consider implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard their profits.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|119.02
|Support 1
|118.52
|Resistance 2
|119.23
|Support 2
|118.23
|Resistance 3
|119.52
|Support 3
|118.02
Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹506.0, 325.93% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹360.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹670.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Buy
|3
|4
|4
|5
|Hold
|1
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|0
|0
|0
Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Canara Bank trading at ₹118.65, up 4.77% from yesterday's ₹113.25
Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Canara Bank share price is at ₹118.65 and has crossed the key daily support price level of ₹543.87. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.
Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is 585.27% higher than yesterday
Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Canara Bank traded by 1 PM is 585.27% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹118.7, up by 4.81%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume suggests a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price trend with higher volume may indicate further price declines.
Canara Bank shares jump 5% after 1:5 stock split. Experts see more upside
Canara Bank shares today opened upside and touched an intraday high of ₹118.90 apiece on NSE
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/canara-bank-shares-jump-5-after-1-5-stock-split-experts-see-more-upside-11715759255238.html
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank's stock price reached a peak of 118.85 and a low of 118.15 in the previous trading hour. During that time, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance of 118.58 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a positive upward trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|119.02
|Support 1
|118.32
|Resistance 2
|119.28
|Support 2
|117.88
|Resistance 3
|119.72
|Support 3
|117.62
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: CANARA BANK ORD share price live: Today's Price range
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The current day's high for CANARA BANK ORD stock is ₹118.9, and the low is ₹115.8.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is 602.77% higher than yesterday
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The volume of Canara Bank traded by 12 AM has increased by 602.77% compared to yesterday, with the price trading at ₹118.3, a gain of 4.46%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with increased volume could suggest further price declines.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 118.67 and 117.77 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 117.77 and selling near hourly resistance at 118.67.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|118.58
|Support 1
|117.93
|Resistance 2
|118.87
|Support 2
|117.57
|Resistance 3
|119.23
|Support 3
|117.28
Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|111.11
|10 Days
|117.33
|20 Days
|118.44
|50 Days
|116.90
|100 Days
|107.50
|300 Days
|90.39
Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Canara Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends
Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Canara Bank share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Canara Bank trading at ₹118.2, up 4.37% from yesterday's ₹113.25
Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Canara Bank share price is at ₹118.2 and has crossed the key daily support price level of ₹543.87. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.
Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 694.21% higher than yesterday
Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Canara Bank until 11 AM has increased by 694.21% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹118.25, up by 4.42%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 118.97 and 117.57 levels in the past hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 117.57 and selling near the hourly resistance at 118.97.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|118.67
|Support 1
|117.77
|Resistance 2
|119.23
|Support 2
|117.43
|Resistance 3
|119.57
|Support 3
|116.87
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank trading at ₹118.4, up 4.55% from yesterday's ₹113.25
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank share price is at ₹118.4 and has crossed the key daily support price level of ₹543.87. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Today, Canara Bank's stock price rose by 4.55% to reach ₹118.4, while its peers displayed mixed performance. Indusind Bank is declining, but Union Bank Of India, IDBI Bank, and Yes Bank are experiencing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.09% and down by -0.04% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indusind Bank
|1418.9
|-2.0
|-0.14
|1694.35
|1196.25
|110435.82
|Union Bank Of India
|139.8
|6.1
|4.56
|163.15
|68.0
|106717.87
|CANARA BANK ORD
|118.4
|5.15
|4.55
|126.53
|58.26
|21479.3
|IDBI Bank
|84.7
|0.74
|0.88
|98.7
|52.64
|91072.85
|Yes Bank
|22.57
|0.04
|0.18
|32.81
|14.1
|64929.11
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹506.0, 326.11% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹360.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹670.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Buy
|3
|4
|4
|5
|Hold
|1
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|0
|0
|0
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is 710.62% higher than yesterday
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Canara Bank until 10 AM is 710.62% higher compared to yesterday, with the stock price trading at ₹118.6, reflecting a 4.72% increase. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a stable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank touched a high of 118.5 & a low of 117.1 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|118.97
|Support 1
|117.57
|Resistance 2
|119.43
|Support 2
|116.63
|Resistance 3
|120.37
|Support 3
|116.17
Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates:
Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, Canara Bank's stock price has increased by 3.66% to reach ₹117.4, in line with the positive movement seen in its peers like Indusind Bank, Union Bank Of India, IDBI Bank, and Yes Bank. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also shown slight gains of 0.3% and 0.04% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indusind Bank
|1421.0
|0.1
|0.01
|1694.35
|1196.25
|110599.26
|Union Bank Of India
|139.0
|5.3
|3.96
|163.15
|68.0
|106107.18
|CANARA BANK ORD
|117.4
|4.15
|3.66
|126.53
|58.26
|21297.89
|IDBI Bank
|84.6
|0.64
|0.76
|98.7
|52.64
|90965.32
|Yes Bank
|22.64
|0.11
|0.49
|32.81
|14.1
|65130.49
Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Canara Bank trading at ₹117.55, up 3.8% from yesterday's ₹113.25
Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Canara Bank share price is at ₹117.55 and has crossed the key daily support price level of ₹543.87. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.
Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Canara Bank has increased by 2.87% and is currently trading at ₹116.50. Over the past year, Canara Bank shares have surged by 86.73% to reach ₹116.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.76% to 22217.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.77%
|3 Months
|0.42%
|6 Months
|40.08%
|YTD
|29.5%
|1 Year
|86.73%
Stock market today: Birlasoft, Canara Bank, SAIL, ZEEL among 9 stocks under F&O ban list on May 15
/market/stock-market-news/stock-market-today-birlasoft-canara-bank-sail-zeel-among-9-stocks-under-f-o-ban-list-on-may-15-11715698072082.html
MSCI May rejig to attract FII inflows worth $2 billion in India; Canara Bank, NHPC, Indus Towers among inclusions
MSCI May rejig: Stocks such as Indus Towers, PB Fintech, Phoenix Mills, Sundaram Finance, Mankind Pharma and others are the key contenders to be included in the index
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/msci-may-rejig-to-attract-fii-inflows-worth-2-billion-in-india-canara-bank-nhpc-indus-towers-among-inclusions-11715703838604.html
MSCI May 2024 rejig: JSW Energy, Canara Bank among 13 additions; Paytm, Berger Paints among 3 exclusions
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/msci-may-2024-rejig-jsw-energy-canara-bank-among-13-additions-paytm-berger-paints-among-3-exclusions-11715740889342.html
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Canara Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|573.77
|Support 1
|558.82
|Resistance 2
|578.83
|Support 2
|548.93
|Resistance 3
|588.72
|Support 3
|543.87
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹506.0, 10.64% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹360.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹670.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Buy
|3
|4
|4
|5
|Hold
|1
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|0
|0
|0
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank volume yesterday was 48 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 46052 k
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 5.4% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 46 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank closed at ₹549.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹568.95 & ₹554 yesterday to end at ₹549.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!