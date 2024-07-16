Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Canara Bank Share Price Live blog for 16 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank stock price went up today, 16 Jul 2024, by 4.04 %. The stock closed at 112.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 117.25 per share. Investors should monitor Canara Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank's stock opened at 113.65 and closed at 112.7 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 117.55 and the low was 112.5. The market capitalization stood at 106,353.39 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 129.35 and 63.88 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,234,351 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jul 2024, 08:19 AM IST Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank volume yesterday was 51 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 30492 k

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 69.24% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 49 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

16 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank closed at ₹112.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 117.55 & 112.5 yesterday to end at 117.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.