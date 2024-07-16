Canara Bank Share Price Live blog for 16 Jul 2024

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank's stock opened at ₹113.65 and closed at ₹112.7 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹117.55 and the low was ₹112.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹106,353.39 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹129.35 and ₹63.88 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,234,351 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 69.24% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 49 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹117.55 & ₹112.5 yesterday to end at ₹117.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend