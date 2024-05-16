Hello User
Canara Bank Share Price Highlights : Canara Bank closed today at 113.7, down -4.45% from yesterday's 119

49 min read . 16 May 2024 Trade
Livemint

Canara Bank Share Price Highlights : Canara Bank stock price went down today, 16 May 2024, by -4.45 %. The stock closed at 119 per share. The stock is currently trading at 113.7 per share. Investors should monitor Canara Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Canara Bank Share Price Highlights

Canara Bank Share Price Highlights : Canara Bank's stock opened at 115.8 and closed at 113.25 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 119.6 and a low of 115.8. With a market capitalization of 21,588.15 crore, the 52-week high and low prices were 126.53 and 58.26, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,527,693 shares traded.

Disclaimer

16 May 2024, 08:05 PM IST Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Canara Bank has a 7.40% MF holding & 10.55% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 7.62% in december to 7.40% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 11.21% in december to 10.55% in march quarter.

16 May 2024, 07:30 PM IST Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Canara Bank's return on equity (ROE) for the most recent fiscal year is 17.96%. The return on investment (ROI) value for the last fiscal year is -99999.99%. Consensus estimates predict the ROE for the current and upcoming fiscal year to be 0.00%.

16 May 2024, 07:03 PM IST Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Financial performance

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank has shown an EPS growth of 63.94% and a revenue growth of 16.33% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company has a revenue of 1105188.00 cr which is 0.00% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of �% for revenue and �% in profit for the quarter.

16 May 2024, 06:36 PM IST Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 506.0, 345.03% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 360.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 670.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6665
    Buy3445
    Hold1222
    Sell2221
    Strong Sell2000
16 May 2024, 06:00 PM IST Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Today, Canara Bank's share price dropped by 4.45% to reach 113.7, while its counterparts are experiencing a mixed performance. Indian Overseas Bank, Indusind Bank, and IDBI Bank are declining, whereas Union Bank of India is witnessing an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are each up by 0.92% and 0.93% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Overseas Bank61.58-0.42-0.6883.823.57116401.05
Indusind Bank1409.3-8.0-0.561694.351196.25109688.63
CANARA BANK ORD113.7-5.3-4.45126.5358.2620626.66
Union Bank Of India140.71.81.3163.1568.0107404.89
IDBI Bank83.38-0.82-0.9798.752.6489653.53
16 May 2024, 05:36 PM IST Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: CANARA BANK ORD share price live: Today's Price range

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: CANARA BANK ORD stock's low price for the day was 111.85, while the high price reached was 120.75.

16 May 2024, 03:52 PM IST Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is 47.46% higher than yesterday

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The volume of Canara Bank traded by 3 PM has increased by 47.46% compared to yesterday. The stock price is currently trading at 113.7, showing a decrease of -4.45%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 03:49 PM IST Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Canara Bank closed today at ₹113.7, down -4.45% from yesterday's ₹119

Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Canara Bank share price closed the day at 113.7 - a 4.45% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 119.15 , 124.4 , 128.05. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 110.25 , 106.6 , 101.35.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

16 May 2024, 03:33 PM IST Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates:

16 May 2024, 03:10 PM IST Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Canara Bank trading at ₹113.75, down -4.41% from yesterday's ₹119

Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Canara Bank has broken the first support of 116.7 & second support of 114.35 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 112.9. If the stock price breaks the final support of 112.9 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

16 May 2024, 02:57 PM IST Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days110.69
10 Days116.23
20 Days118.05
50 Days116.88
100 Days107.73
300 Days90.62
16 May 2024, 02:55 PM IST Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Canara Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Canara Bank share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

16 May 2024, 02:50 PM IST Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 51.49% higher than yesterday

Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Canara Bank's trading volume by 2 PM is 51.49% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at 113.2, showing a decrease of -4.87%. Volume traded, in combination with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price with increased volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 02:36 PM IST Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 113.08 and 112.08 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 112.08 and selling near the hourly resistance at 113.08.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1113.02Support 1112.07
Resistance 2113.38Support 2111.48
Resistance 3113.97Support 3111.12
16 May 2024, 02:10 PM IST Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 506.0, 350.78% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 360.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 670.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6665
    Buy3445
    Hold1222
    Sell2221
    Strong Sell2000
16 May 2024, 02:04 PM IST Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank trading at ₹112.25, down -5.67% from yesterday's ₹119

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank share price is at 112.25 and has crossed the key daily support price level of 112.9. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.

16 May 2024, 01:47 PM IST Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is 42.83% higher than yesterday

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Canara Bank until 1 PM is 42.83% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at 112.15, showing a decrease of -5.76%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor in analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a potentially lasting uptrend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 01:33 PM IST Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank reached a high of 113.35 and a low of 112.35 in the previous trading hour. During the same hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 112.6 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider cutting long positions and monitoring for additional support levels at 111.9 and 111.25.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1113.08Support 1112.08
Resistance 2113.72Support 2111.72
Resistance 3114.08Support 3111.08
16 May 2024, 01:07 PM IST Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: CANARA BANK ORD share price live: Today's Price range

Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: The CANARA BANK ORD stock reached a low of 112.55 and a high of 120.75 on the current day.

16 May 2024, 12:50 PM IST Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 35.47% higher than yesterday

Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: The volume traded of Canara Bank until 12 AM has increased by 35.47% compared to yesterday, while the price was trading at 112.9, showing a decrease of -5.13%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 12:33 PM IST Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Canara Bank's stock price reached a high of 113.9 and a low of 112.55 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 113.17 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish trend. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support levels at 112.58 and 111.67.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1113.95Support 1112.6
Resistance 2114.6Support 2111.9
Resistance 3115.3Support 3111.25
16 May 2024, 12:23 PM IST Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Canara Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Canara Bank share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

16 May 2024, 12:21 PM IST Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Canara Bank trading at ₹113.8, down -4.37% from yesterday's ₹119

Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Canara Bank has broken the first support of 116.7 & second support of 114.35 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 112.9. If the stock price breaks the final support of 112.9 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

16 May 2024, 12:20 PM IST Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days110.69
10 Days116.23
20 Days118.05
50 Days116.88
100 Days107.73
300 Days90.62
16 May 2024, 11:47 AM IST Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 20.97% higher than yesterday

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Canara Bank until 11 AM is 20.97% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at 113.8, down by -4.37%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume may signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 11:36 AM IST Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank's stock reached a high of 115.0 and a low of 113.5 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 113.98 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for potential support levels at 113.27 and 111.88.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1114.67Support 1113.17
Resistance 2115.58Support 2112.58
Resistance 3116.17Support 3111.67
16 May 2024, 11:21 AM IST Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank trading at ₹113.7, down -4.45% from yesterday's ₹119

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Canara Bank has broken the first support of 116.7 & second support of 114.35 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 112.9. If the stock price breaks the final support of 112.9 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

16 May 2024, 11:19 AM IST Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Today, Canara Bank's stock price dropped by 4.45% to reach 113.7, while its counterparts are experiencing a mixed performance. Indian Overseas Bank and Indusind Bank are declining, whereas Union Bank of India and IDBI Bank are on the upswing. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.09% and 0.34%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Overseas Bank61.28-0.72-1.1683.823.57115833.98
Indusind Bank1400.0-17.3-1.221694.351196.25108964.79
CANARA BANK ORD113.7-5.3-4.45126.5358.2620626.66
Union Bank Of India140.952.051.48163.1568.0107595.73
IDBI Bank84.210.010.0198.752.6490545.98
16 May 2024, 11:01 AM IST Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 506.0, 343.08% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 360.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 670.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6665
    Buy3445
    Hold1222
    Sell2221
    Strong Sell2000
16 May 2024, 10:51 AM IST Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 17.17% higher than yesterday

Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Canara Bank until 10 AM has increased by 17.17% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 114.4, showing a decrease of -3.87%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a strong upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal a continued decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 10:35 AM IST Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Canara Bank touched a high of 116.75 & a low of 114.65 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1116.08Support 1113.98
Resistance 2117.47Support 2113.27
Resistance 3118.18Support 3111.88
16 May 2024, 10:13 AM IST Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates:

16 May 2024, 09:50 AM IST Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, Canara Bank's stock price dropped by 2.44% to reach 116.1, while its counterparts are experiencing varied movements. Indusind Bank is declining, whereas Indian Overseas Bank, Union Bank Of India, and IDBI Bank are all showing an upward trend. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.29% and 0.25%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Overseas Bank62.140.140.2383.823.57117459.59
Indusind Bank1412.0-5.3-0.371694.351196.25109898.78
CANARA BANK ORD116.1-2.9-2.44126.5358.2621062.05
Union Bank Of India143.24.33.1163.1568.0109313.3
IDBI Bank84.860.660.7898.752.6491244.88
16 May 2024, 09:30 AM IST Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Canara Bank trading at ₹116.6, down -2.02% from yesterday's ₹119

Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Canara Bank has broken the first support of 116.7 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 114.35. If the stock price breaks the second support of 114.35 then there can be further negative price movement.

16 May 2024, 09:16 AM IST Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The Canara Bank share price has increased by 0.13% and is currently trading at 119.15. Over the past year, Canara Bank shares have surged by 94.99% to 119.15, while the Nifty has risen by 20.66% to 22,200.55 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.69%
3 Months3.36%
6 Months46.05%
YTD36.0%
1 Year94.99%
16 May 2024, 08:51 AM IST Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Canara Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1120.5Support 1116.7
Resistance 2121.95Support 2114.35
Resistance 3124.3Support 3112.9
16 May 2024, 08:33 AM IST Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 506.0, 325.21% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 360.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 670.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6665
    Buy3445
    Hold1222
    Sell2221
    Strong Sell2000
16 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank volume yesterday was 60 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 47502 k

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 27.73% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 58 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

16 May 2024, 08:07 AM IST Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank closed at ₹113.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 119.6 & 115.8 yesterday to end at 113.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

