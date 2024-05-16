Canara Bank Share Price Highlights : Canara Bank closed today at 113.7, down -4.45% from yesterday's 119

Canara Bank Share Price Highlights : Canara Bank's stock opened at ₹115.8 and closed at ₹113.25 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹119.6 and a low of ₹115.8. With a market capitalization of ₹21,588.15 crore, the 52-week high and low prices were ₹126.53 and ₹58.26, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,527,693 shares traded.
Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Canara Bank has a 7.40% MF holding & 10.55% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 7.62% in december to 7.40% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 11.21% in december to 10.55% in march quarter.
Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Canara Bank's return on equity (ROE) for the most recent fiscal year is 17.96%. The return on investment (ROI) value for the last fiscal year is -99999.99%. Consensus estimates predict the ROE for the current and upcoming fiscal year to be 0.00%.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank has shown an EPS growth of 63.94% and a revenue growth of 16.33% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company has a revenue of 1105188.00 cr which is 0.00% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of �% for revenue and �% in profit for the quarter.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹506.0, 345.03% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹360.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹670.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Buy
|3
|4
|4
|5
|Hold
|1
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|0
|0
|0
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Today, Canara Bank's share price dropped by 4.45% to reach ₹113.7, while its counterparts are experiencing a mixed performance. Indian Overseas Bank, Indusind Bank, and IDBI Bank are declining, whereas Union Bank of India is witnessing an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are each up by 0.92% and 0.93% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Overseas Bank
|61.58
|-0.42
|-0.68
|83.8
|23.57
|116401.05
|Indusind Bank
|1409.3
|-8.0
|-0.56
|1694.35
|1196.25
|109688.63
|CANARA BANK ORD
|113.7
|-5.3
|-4.45
|126.53
|58.26
|20626.66
|Union Bank Of India
|140.7
|1.8
|1.3
|163.15
|68.0
|107404.89
|IDBI Bank
|83.38
|-0.82
|-0.97
|98.7
|52.64
|89653.53
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: CANARA BANK ORD stock's low price for the day was ₹111.85, while the high price reached was ₹120.75.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The volume of Canara Bank traded by 3 PM has increased by 47.46% compared to yesterday. The stock price is currently trading at ₹113.7, showing a decrease of -4.45%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Canara Bank share price closed the day at ₹113.7 - a 4.45% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 119.15 , 124.4 , 128.05. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 110.25 , 106.6 , 101.35.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Canara Bank has broken the first support of ₹116.7 & second support of ₹114.35 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹112.9. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹112.9 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|110.69
|10 Days
|116.23
|20 Days
|118.05
|50 Days
|116.88
|100 Days
|107.73
|300 Days
|90.62
Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Canara Bank share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Canara Bank's trading volume by 2 PM is 51.49% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹113.2, showing a decrease of -4.87%. Volume traded, in combination with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price with increased volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 113.08 and 112.08 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 112.08 and selling near the hourly resistance at 113.08.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|113.02
|Support 1
|112.07
|Resistance 2
|113.38
|Support 2
|111.48
|Resistance 3
|113.97
|Support 3
|111.12
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank share price is at ₹112.25 and has crossed the key daily support price level of ₹112.9. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Canara Bank until 1 PM is 42.83% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹112.15, showing a decrease of -5.76%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor in analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a potentially lasting uptrend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank reached a high of 113.35 and a low of 112.35 in the previous trading hour. During the same hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 112.6 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider cutting long positions and monitoring for additional support levels at 111.9 and 111.25.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|113.08
|Support 1
|112.08
|Resistance 2
|113.72
|Support 2
|111.72
|Resistance 3
|114.08
|Support 3
|111.08
Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: The CANARA BANK ORD stock reached a low of ₹112.55 and a high of ₹120.75 on the current day.
Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: The volume traded of Canara Bank until 12 AM has increased by 35.47% compared to yesterday, while the price was trading at ₹112.9, showing a decrease of -5.13%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Canara Bank's stock price reached a high of 113.9 and a low of 112.55 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 113.17 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish trend. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support levels at 112.58 and 111.67.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|113.95
|Support 1
|112.6
|Resistance 2
|114.6
|Support 2
|111.9
|Resistance 3
|115.3
|Support 3
|111.25
Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Canara Bank share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Canara Bank has broken the first support of ₹116.7 & second support of ₹114.35 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹112.9. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹112.9 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|110.69
|10 Days
|116.23
|20 Days
|118.05
|50 Days
|116.88
|100 Days
|107.73
|300 Days
|90.62
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Canara Bank until 11 AM is 20.97% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹113.8, down by -4.37%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume may signal further price declines.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank's stock reached a high of 115.0 and a low of 113.5 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 113.98 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for potential support levels at 113.27 and 111.88.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|114.67
|Support 1
|113.17
|Resistance 2
|115.58
|Support 2
|112.58
|Resistance 3
|116.17
|Support 3
|111.67
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Canara Bank has broken the first support of ₹116.7 & second support of ₹114.35 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹112.9. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹112.9 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Today, Canara Bank's stock price dropped by 4.45% to reach ₹113.7, while its counterparts are experiencing a mixed performance. Indian Overseas Bank and Indusind Bank are declining, whereas Union Bank of India and IDBI Bank are on the upswing. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.09% and 0.34%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Overseas Bank
|61.28
|-0.72
|-1.16
|83.8
|23.57
|115833.98
|Indusind Bank
|1400.0
|-17.3
|-1.22
|1694.35
|1196.25
|108964.79
|CANARA BANK ORD
|113.7
|-5.3
|-4.45
|126.53
|58.26
|20626.66
|Union Bank Of India
|140.95
|2.05
|1.48
|163.15
|68.0
|107595.73
|IDBI Bank
|84.21
|0.01
|0.01
|98.7
|52.64
|90545.98
Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Canara Bank until 10 AM has increased by 17.17% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹114.4, showing a decrease of -3.87%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a strong upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal a continued decline in prices.
Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Canara Bank touched a high of 116.75 & a low of 114.65 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|116.08
|Support 1
|113.98
|Resistance 2
|117.47
|Support 2
|113.27
|Resistance 3
|118.18
|Support 3
|111.88
Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, Canara Bank's stock price dropped by 2.44% to reach ₹116.1, while its counterparts are experiencing varied movements. Indusind Bank is declining, whereas Indian Overseas Bank, Union Bank Of India, and IDBI Bank are all showing an upward trend. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.29% and 0.25%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Overseas Bank
|62.14
|0.14
|0.23
|83.8
|23.57
|117459.59
|Indusind Bank
|1412.0
|-5.3
|-0.37
|1694.35
|1196.25
|109898.78
|CANARA BANK ORD
|116.1
|-2.9
|-2.44
|126.53
|58.26
|21062.05
|Union Bank Of India
|143.2
|4.3
|3.1
|163.15
|68.0
|109313.3
|IDBI Bank
|84.86
|0.66
|0.78
|98.7
|52.64
|91244.88
Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Canara Bank has broken the first support of ₹116.7 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹114.35. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹114.35 then there can be further negative price movement.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The Canara Bank share price has increased by 0.13% and is currently trading at ₹119.15. Over the past year, Canara Bank shares have surged by 94.99% to ₹119.15, while the Nifty has risen by 20.66% to 22,200.55 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.69%
|3 Months
|3.36%
|6 Months
|46.05%
|YTD
|36.0%
|1 Year
|94.99%
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Canara Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|120.5
|Support 1
|116.7
|Resistance 2
|121.95
|Support 2
|114.35
|Resistance 3
|124.3
|Support 3
|112.9
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 27.73% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 58 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹119.6 & ₹115.8 yesterday to end at ₹113.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!