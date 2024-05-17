Active Stocks
Canara Bank Share Price Highlights : Canara Bank closed today at ₹113.8, up 0.09% from yesterday's ₹113.7

48 min read . Updated: 17 May 2024, 08:03 PM IST
Livemint

Canara Bank Share Price Highlights : Canara Bank stock price went up today, 17 May 2024, by 0.09 %. The stock closed at 113.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 113.8 per share. Investors should monitor Canara Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Canara Bank Share Price Highlights Premium
Canara Bank Share Price Highlights

Canara Bank Share Price Highlights : Canara Bank's stock opened at 120.75 and closed at 119 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 120.75, while the low was 111.85. The market cap is 103,133.3 crore, and the 52-week high and low are 126.53 and 58.26, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 5,897,933 shares traded.

Disclaimer

17 May 2024, 08:03:49 PM IST

Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Canara Bank has a 7.40% MF holding & 10.55% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 7.62% in december to 7.40% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 11.21% in december to 10.55% in march quarter.

17 May 2024, 07:34:58 PM IST

Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Canara Bank reported a ROE of 17.96% in the most recent fiscal year. The return on investment for the last fiscal year was -99999.99%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 0.00% each.

17 May 2024, 07:00:14 PM IST

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Financial performance

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank has shown an EPS growth of 63.94% and a revenue growth of 16.33% over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company reported a revenue of 1105188.00 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of �% for revenue and �% for profit in the upcoming quarter.

17 May 2024, 06:31:11 PM IST

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 506.0, 344.64% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 360.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 670.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6665
    Buy3345
    Hold1122
    Sell2221
    Strong Sell2200
17 May 2024, 06:06:08 PM IST

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Today, Canara Bank's stock price increased by 0.09% to reach 113.8, outperforming its peers. While Union Bank of India is experiencing a decline, Indian Overseas Bank, Indusind Bank, and IDBI Bank are all seeing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also shown positive movements, with gains of 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Overseas Bank62.060.480.7883.823.57117308.37
Indusind Bank1415.96.250.441694.351196.25110202.32
CANARA BANK ORD113.80.10.09126.5358.2620644.8
Union Bank Of India139.15-1.55-1.1163.1568.0106221.68
IDBI Bank84.360.981.1898.752.6490707.26
17 May 2024, 05:31:25 PM IST

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: CANARA BANK ORD share price live: Today's Price range

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The CANARA BANK ORD stock reached a low of 113.2 and a high of 115.15 on the current trading day.

17 May 2024, 03:54:00 PM IST

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is -53.88% lower than yesterday

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The volume of Canara Bank traded until 3 PM is 53.88% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at 113.8, a decrease of 0.09%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 03:49:41 PM IST

Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Canara Bank closed today at ₹113.8, up 0.09% from yesterday's ₹113.7

Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Canara Bank share price closed the day at 113.8 - a 0.09% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 115.03 , 116.07 , 116.98. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 113.08 , 112.17 , 111.13.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

17 May 2024, 03:35:30 PM IST

Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates:

17 May 2024, 03:13:08 PM IST

Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Canara Bank trading at ₹113.7, up 0% from yesterday's ₹113.7

Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Canara Bank share price is at 113.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 110.25 and 119.15 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 110.25 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 119.15 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 03:00:03 PM IST

Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days112.16
10 Days115.70
20 Days118.06
50 Days117.06
100 Days108.04
300 Days90.87
17 May 2024, 02:57:47 PM IST

Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Canara Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Canara Bank share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

17 May 2024, 02:48:45 PM IST

Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -56.05% lower than yesterday

Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Canara Bank traded until 2 PM is down by 56.05% compared to yesterday, with the price at 113.9, a decrease of 0.18%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor in analyzing trends. A price increase accompanied by high volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a price decrease with high volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 02:37:07 PM IST

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 114.1 and 113.3 in the past hour. Traders could potentially use rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 113.3 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 114.1.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1113.8Support 1113.45
Resistance 2114.0Support 2113.3
Resistance 3114.15Support 3113.1
17 May 2024, 02:12:49 PM IST

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 506.0, 345.23% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 360.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 670.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6665
    Buy3345
    Hold1122
    Sell2221
    Strong Sell2200
17 May 2024, 02:04:29 PM IST

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank trading at ₹113.7, up 0% from yesterday's ₹113.7

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank share price is at 113.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 110.25 and 119.15 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 110.25 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 119.15 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 01:46:33 PM IST

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -57.27% lower than yesterday

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Canara Bank until 1 PM is 57.27% lower than yesterday, while the price remains steady at 113.7. Trading volume, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume signals a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price trend with higher volume may indicate a further decline in prices.

17 May 2024, 01:41:10 PM IST

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the 114.45 and 113.5 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 113.5 and selling near the hourly resistance at 114.45.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1114.1Support 1113.3
Resistance 2114.45Support 2112.85
Resistance 3114.9Support 3112.5
17 May 2024, 01:08:59 PM IST

Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: CANARA BANK ORD share price live: Today's Price range

Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: The CANARA BANK ORD stock reached a high of 115.15 and a low of 113.2 on the current trading day.

17 May 2024, 12:45:12 PM IST

Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -60.94% lower than yesterday

Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Canara Bank traded until 12 AM is 60.94% lower than yesterday, while the price was at 113.9, showing a decrease of 0.18%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 12:42:26 PM IST

Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Canara Bank's stock reached a peak of 114.7 and a bottom of 113.75 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price fell below important hourly resistances at 114.32 and 114.08, suggesting notable selling activity. Traders might consider closing their current long positions, while new investors could assess the possibility of a turnaround if the stock is oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1114.45Support 1113.5
Resistance 2115.05Support 2113.15
Resistance 3115.4Support 3112.55
17 May 2024, 12:21:40 PM IST

Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Canara Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Canara Bank share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

17 May 2024, 12:20:01 PM IST

Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days112.16
10 Days115.70
20 Days118.06
50 Days117.06
100 Days108.04
300 Days90.87
17 May 2024, 12:15:47 PM IST

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank trading at ₹114.05, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹113.7

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank share price is at 114.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 110.25 and 119.15 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 110.25 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 119.15 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 11:45:44 AM IST

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -60.69% lower than yesterday

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The volume of Canara Bank traded until 11 AM is down by 60.69% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 114.7, a decrease of 0.88%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor in analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.

17 May 2024, 11:43:11 AM IST

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 115.37 and 114.02 in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 114.02 and selling near the hourly resistance of 115.37.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1114.97Support 1114.32
Resistance 2115.38Support 2114.08
Resistance 3115.62Support 3113.67
17 May 2024, 11:28:56 AM IST

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank trading at ₹114.55, up 0.75% from yesterday's ₹113.7

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank share price is at 114.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 110.25 and 119.15 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 110.25 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 119.15 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 11:11:41 AM IST

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Today, Canara Bank's stock price increased by 0.75% to reach 114.55, outperforming its peers. While Indusind Bank is declining, Indian Overseas Bank, Union Bank Of India, and IDBI Bank are all seeing gains. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.22% and 0.32% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Overseas Bank62.120.540.8883.823.57117421.78
Indusind Bank1405.85-3.8-0.271694.351196.25109420.11
CANARA BANK ORD114.550.850.75126.5358.2620780.86
Union Bank Of India140.750.050.04163.1568.0107443.06
IDBI Bank84.30.921.198.752.6490642.75
17 May 2024, 11:07:20 AM IST

Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 506.0, 341.15% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 360.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 670.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6665
    Buy3345
    Hold1122
    Sell2221
    Strong Sell2200
17 May 2024, 10:45:50 AM IST

Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -56.68% lower than yesterday

Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Canara Bank traded until 10 AM is 56.68% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 115.1, down by 1.23%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.

17 May 2024, 10:41:45 AM IST

Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Canara Bank touched a high of 115.15 & a low of 113.8 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1115.37Support 1114.02
Resistance 2115.93Support 2113.23
Resistance 3116.72Support 3112.67
17 May 2024, 10:14:22 AM IST

Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates:

17 May 2024, 09:58:36 AM IST

Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, Canara Bank's stock price increased by 1.23% to reach 115.1, outperforming its peers. While Indusind Bank and Union Bank of India saw a decline in their share prices, Indian Overseas Bank and IDBI Bank experienced an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.23% and up by 0.05% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Overseas Bank61.950.370.683.823.57117100.44
Indusind Bank1403.15-6.5-0.461694.351196.25109209.96
CANARA BANK ORD115.11.41.23126.5358.2620880.64
Union Bank Of India140.55-0.15-0.11163.1568.0107290.39
IDBI Bank83.780.40.4898.752.6490083.63
17 May 2024, 09:36:03 AM IST

Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Canara Bank trading at ₹114.75, up 0.92% from yesterday's ₹113.7

Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Canara Bank share price is at 114.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 110.25 and 119.15 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 110.25 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 119.15 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 09:20:44 AM IST

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Canara Bank has increased by 1.01% and is currently trading at 114.85. Over the past year, Canara Bank shares have gained 87.81%, reaching 114.85. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 22.52% to 22,403.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.22%
3 Months-5.28%
6 Months40.04%
YTD29.94%
1 Year87.81%
17 May 2024, 08:51:32 AM IST

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Canara Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1119.15Support 1110.25
Resistance 2124.4Support 2106.6
Resistance 3128.05Support 3101.35
17 May 2024, 08:33:55 AM IST

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 506.0, 345.03% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 360.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 670.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6665
    Buy3345
    Hold1122
    Sell2221
    Strong Sell2200
17 May 2024, 08:22:01 AM IST

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank volume yesterday was 89 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 50283 k

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 77.82% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 83 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.

17 May 2024, 08:05:54 AM IST

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank closed at ₹119 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 120.75 & 111.85 yesterday to end at 119. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

