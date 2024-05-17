Canara Bank Share Price Highlights : Canara Bank closed today at 113.8, up 0.09% from yesterday's 113.7

Canara Bank Share Price Highlights : Canara Bank's stock opened at ₹120.75 and closed at ₹119 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹120.75, while the low was ₹111.85. The market cap is ₹103,133.3 crore, and the 52-week high and low are ₹126.53 and ₹58.26, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 5,897,933 shares traded.
Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Canara Bank has a 7.40% MF holding & 10.55% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 7.62% in december to 7.40% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 11.21% in december to 10.55% in march quarter.
Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Canara Bank reported a ROE of 17.96% in the most recent fiscal year. The return on investment for the last fiscal year was -99999.99%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 0.00% each.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank has shown an EPS growth of 63.94% and a revenue growth of 16.33% over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company reported a revenue of 1105188.00 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of �% for revenue and �% for profit in the upcoming quarter.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹506.0, 344.64% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹360.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹670.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Buy
|3
|3
|4
|5
|Hold
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|0
|0
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Today, Canara Bank's stock price increased by 0.09% to reach ₹113.8, outperforming its peers. While Union Bank of India is experiencing a decline, Indian Overseas Bank, Indusind Bank, and IDBI Bank are all seeing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also shown positive movements, with gains of 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Overseas Bank
|62.06
|0.48
|0.78
|83.8
|23.57
|117308.37
|Indusind Bank
|1415.9
|6.25
|0.44
|1694.35
|1196.25
|110202.32
|CANARA BANK ORD
|113.8
|0.1
|0.09
|126.53
|58.26
|20644.8
|Union Bank Of India
|139.15
|-1.55
|-1.1
|163.15
|68.0
|106221.68
|IDBI Bank
|84.36
|0.98
|1.18
|98.7
|52.64
|90707.26
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The CANARA BANK ORD stock reached a low of ₹113.2 and a high of ₹115.15 on the current trading day.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The volume of Canara Bank traded until 3 PM is 53.88% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹113.8, a decrease of 0.09%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Canara Bank share price closed the day at ₹113.8 - a 0.09% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 115.03 , 116.07 , 116.98. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 113.08 , 112.17 , 111.13.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Canara Bank share price is at ₹113.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹110.25 and ₹119.15 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹110.25 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 119.15 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|112.16
|10 Days
|115.70
|20 Days
|118.06
|50 Days
|117.06
|100 Days
|108.04
|300 Days
|90.87
Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Canara Bank share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Canara Bank traded until 2 PM is down by 56.05% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹113.9, a decrease of 0.18%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor in analyzing trends. A price increase accompanied by high volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a price decrease with high volume could signal further price declines.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 114.1 and 113.3 in the past hour. Traders could potentially use rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 113.3 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 114.1.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|113.8
|Support 1
|113.45
|Resistance 2
|114.0
|Support 2
|113.3
|Resistance 3
|114.15
|Support 3
|113.1
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank share price is at ₹113.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹110.25 and ₹119.15 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹110.25 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 119.15 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Canara Bank until 1 PM is 57.27% lower than yesterday, while the price remains steady at ₹113.7. Trading volume, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume signals a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price trend with higher volume may indicate a further decline in prices.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the 114.45 and 113.5 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 113.5 and selling near the hourly resistance at 114.45.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|114.1
|Support 1
|113.3
|Resistance 2
|114.45
|Support 2
|112.85
|Resistance 3
|114.9
|Support 3
|112.5
Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: The CANARA BANK ORD stock reached a high of ₹115.15 and a low of ₹113.2 on the current trading day.
Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Canara Bank traded until 12 AM is 60.94% lower than yesterday, while the price was at ₹113.9, showing a decrease of 0.18%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Canara Bank's stock reached a peak of 114.7 and a bottom of 113.75 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price fell below important hourly resistances at 114.32 and 114.08, suggesting notable selling activity. Traders might consider closing their current long positions, while new investors could assess the possibility of a turnaround if the stock is oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|114.45
|Support 1
|113.5
|Resistance 2
|115.05
|Support 2
|113.15
|Resistance 3
|115.4
|Support 3
|112.55
Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Canara Bank share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|112.16
|10 Days
|115.70
|20 Days
|118.06
|50 Days
|117.06
|100 Days
|108.04
|300 Days
|90.87
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank share price is at ₹114.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹110.25 and ₹119.15 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹110.25 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 119.15 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The volume of Canara Bank traded until 11 AM is down by 60.69% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹114.7, a decrease of 0.88%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor in analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 115.37 and 114.02 in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 114.02 and selling near the hourly resistance of 115.37.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|114.97
|Support 1
|114.32
|Resistance 2
|115.38
|Support 2
|114.08
|Resistance 3
|115.62
|Support 3
|113.67
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank share price is at ₹114.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹110.25 and ₹119.15 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹110.25 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 119.15 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Canara Bank traded until 10 AM is 56.68% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹115.1, down by 1.23%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Canara Bank touched a high of 115.15 & a low of 113.8 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|115.37
|Support 1
|114.02
|Resistance 2
|115.93
|Support 2
|113.23
|Resistance 3
|116.72
|Support 3
|112.67
Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Canara Bank share price is at ₹114.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹110.25 and ₹119.15 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹110.25 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 119.15 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Canara Bank has increased by 1.01% and is currently trading at ₹114.85. Over the past year, Canara Bank shares have gained 87.81%, reaching ₹114.85. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 22.52% to 22,403.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.22%
|3 Months
|-5.28%
|6 Months
|40.04%
|YTD
|29.94%
|1 Year
|87.81%
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Canara Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|119.15
|Support 1
|110.25
|Resistance 2
|124.4
|Support 2
|106.6
|Resistance 3
|128.05
|Support 3
|101.35
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 77.82% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 83 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹120.75 & ₹111.85 yesterday to end at ₹119. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
