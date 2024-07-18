Canara Bank share price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank stocks fall amidst market pressure

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank's stock opened at ₹117.75 and closed at ₹117.25 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹118.2 and the low was ₹115.6. The market capitalization stands at ₹105264.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹129.35 and the low is ₹63.88. The BSE volume for the day was 1495100 shares traded.
Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Canara Bank trading at ₹115.85, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹116.05
Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Canara Bank share price is at ₹115.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹115.03 and ₹117.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹115.03 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 117.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Canara Bank has decreased by 0.30% and is currently trading at ₹115.70. Over the past year, Canara Bank's shares have increased by 73.87% to ₹115.70. In contrast, the Nifty has risen by 24.87% to 24,613.00 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.03%
|3 Months
|-10.23%
|6 Months
|24.79%
|YTD
|32.62%
|1 Year
|73.87%
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Canara Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|117.63
|Support 1
|115.03
|Resistance 2
|119.22
|Support 2
|114.02
|Resistance 3
|120.23
|Support 3
|112.43
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹127.00000189, 9.44% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹82.00000122
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹140.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|6
|6
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|0
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank volume yesterday was 36 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 30541 k
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 17.9% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 34 mn & BSE volume was 1495 k.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank closed at ₹117.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹118.2 & ₹115.6 yesterday to end at ₹116.05. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.