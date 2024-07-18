Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Canara Bank share price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank stocks fall amidst market pressure

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank stock price went down today, 18 Jul 2024, by -0.17 %. The stock closed at 116.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 115.85 per share. Investors should monitor Canara Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank's stock opened at 117.75 and closed at 117.25 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 118.2 and the low was 115.6. The market capitalization stands at 105264.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 129.35 and the low is 63.88. The BSE volume for the day was 1495100 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jul 2024, 09:30 AM IST Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Canara Bank trading at ₹115.85, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹116.05

Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Canara Bank share price is at 115.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 115.03 and 117.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 115.03 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 117.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Jul 2024, 09:15 AM IST Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Canara Bank has decreased by 0.30% and is currently trading at 115.70. Over the past year, Canara Bank's shares have increased by 73.87% to 115.70. In contrast, the Nifty has risen by 24.87% to 24,613.00 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.03%
3 Months-10.23%
6 Months24.79%
YTD32.62%
1 Year73.87%
18 Jul 2024, 08:48 AM IST Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Canara Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1117.63Support 1115.03
Resistance 2119.22Support 2114.02
Resistance 3120.23Support 3112.43
18 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 127.00000189, 9.44% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 82.00000122
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 140.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7766
    Buy2224
    Hold1112
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell2220
18 Jul 2024, 08:18 AM IST Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank volume yesterday was 36 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 30541 k

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 17.9% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 34 mn & BSE volume was 1495 k.

18 Jul 2024, 08:04 AM IST Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank closed at ₹117.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 118.2 & 115.6 yesterday to end at 116.05. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.