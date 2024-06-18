Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Canara Bank share price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank Stock Sees Positive Trading Trend Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:36 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank stock price went up today, 18 Jun 2024, by 1.24 %. The stock closed at 120.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 122.3 per share. Investors should monitor Canara Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank's stock opened at 119.85 and closed at 122 on the last day. The high for the day was 121 and the low was 119.35. The market capitalization stands at 109573.47 crore, with a 52-week high of 129.35 and a low of 58.29. The BSE volume for the day was 2185042 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jun 2024, 09:36 AM IST Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Canara Bank trading at ₹122.3, up 1.24% from yesterday's ₹120.8

Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Canara Bank has surpassed the first resistance of 121.42 & second resistance of 122.03 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 123.07. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 123.07 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

18 Jun 2024, 09:16 AM IST Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Canara Bank has increased by 0.99% and is currently trading at 122.00. Over the past year, Canara Bank shares have surged by 103.52% to reach 122.00. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 25.11% to 23465.60 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.61%
3 Months3.78%
6 Months34.49%
YTD38.07%
1 Year103.52%
18 Jun 2024, 08:46 AM IST Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Canara Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1121.42Support 1119.77
Resistance 2122.03Support 2118.73
Resistance 3123.07Support 3118.12
18 Jun 2024, 08:31 AM IST Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 506.0, 318.87% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 360.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 670.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6665
    Buy2235
    Hold1112
    Sell2221
    Strong Sell2220
18 Jun 2024, 08:17 AM IST Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank volume yesterday was 34 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 66928 k

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 48.06% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 32 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

18 Jun 2024, 08:03 AM IST Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank closed at ₹122 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 121 & 119.35 yesterday to end at 122. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.