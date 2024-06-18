Canara Bank share price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank Stock Sees Positive Trading Trend Today

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank's stock opened at ₹119.85 and closed at ₹122 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹121 and the low was ₹119.35. The market capitalization stands at ₹109573.47 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹129.35 and a low of ₹58.29. The BSE volume for the day was 2185042 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Canara Bank has surpassed the first resistance of ₹121.42 & second resistance of ₹122.03 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹123.07. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹123.07 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Canara Bank has increased by 0.99% and is currently trading at ₹122.00. Over the past year, Canara Bank shares have surged by 103.52% to reach ₹122.00. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 25.11% to 23465.60 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.61%
|3 Months
|3.78%
|6 Months
|34.49%
|YTD
|38.07%
|1 Year
|103.52%
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Canara Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|121.42
|Support 1
|119.77
|Resistance 2
|122.03
|Support 2
|118.73
|Resistance 3
|123.07
|Support 3
|118.12
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹506.0, 318.87% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹360.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹670.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Buy
|2
|2
|3
|5
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|0
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 48.06% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 32 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹121 & ₹119.35 yesterday to end at ₹122. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend