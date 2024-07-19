Hello User
Canara Bank Share Price Live blog for 19 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank stock price went down today, 19 Jul 2024, by -0.22 %. The stock closed at 116.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 115.8 per share. Investors should monitor Canara Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank's stock opened at 116 and closed at 116.05 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 117.6 and the low was 114.75. The market capitalization stood at 105,038.14 crore. The 52-week high and low were 129.35 and 63.88 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3,210,151 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 127.00000189, 9.67% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 82.00000122
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 140.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7766
    Buy2224
    Hold1112
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell2220
19 Jul 2024, 08:15 AM IST Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank volume yesterday was 27 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 29591 k

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 6.3% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 24 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

19 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank closed at ₹116.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 117.6 & 114.75 yesterday to end at 115.8. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.

