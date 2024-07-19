Canara Bank Share Price Live blog for 19 Jul 2024

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank's stock opened at ₹116 and closed at ₹116.05 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹117.6 and the low was ₹114.75. The market capitalization stood at ₹105,038.14 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹129.35 and ₹63.88 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3,210,151 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹127.00000189, 9.67% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹82.00000122
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹140.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|6
|6
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|0
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 6.3% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 24 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹117.6 & ₹114.75 yesterday to end at ₹115.8. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.