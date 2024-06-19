Explore
Wed Jun 19 2024 09:37:13
LIVE UPDATES

Canara Bank share price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank Stocks Plummet as Investors React to Poor Market Conditions

2 min read . Updated: 19 Jun 2024, 09:59 AM IST
Livemint

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank stock price went down today, 19 Jun 2024, by -0.45 %. The stock closed at 121.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 121.3 per share. Investors should monitor Canara Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank's stock opened at 122.15 and closed at 120.8 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 122.5 and the low was at 121.35. The market capitalization stands at 110,525.89 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are at 129.35 and 58.29 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,087,537 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jun 2024, 09:59:15 AM IST

Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, Canara Bank's stock price dropped by 0.78% to reach 120.9. Among its peers, IDBI Bank and Yes Bank are experiencing declines, whereas Indusind Bank and Union Bank of India are showing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.11% and 0.27% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indusind Bank1539.031.92.121694.351262.45119783.44
Union Bank Of India147.20.150.1172.4568.0112366.74
CANARA BANK120.9-0.95-0.78129.3558.2921932.83
IDBI Bank86.0-0.79-0.9198.753.1492470.66
Yes Bank23.62-0.18-0.7632.8114.167949.74
19 Jun 2024, 09:37:14 AM IST

Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Canara Bank trading at ₹121.3, down -0.45% from yesterday's ₹121.85

Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Canara Bank has broken the first support of 121.33 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 120.77. If the stock price breaks the second support of 120.77 then there can be further negative price movement.

19 Jun 2024, 09:18:39 AM IST

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Canara Bank has increased by 0.08% and is currently trading at 121.95. Over the past year, Canara Bank's shares have gained 99.80% to reach 121.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.61% to 23,557.90 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.7%
3 Months3.52%
6 Months36.65%
YTD39.29%
1 Year99.8%
19 Jun 2024, 08:47:44 AM IST

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Canara Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1122.48Support 1121.33
Resistance 2123.07Support 2120.77
Resistance 3123.63Support 3120.18
19 Jun 2024, 08:35:00 AM IST

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 506.0, 315.26% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 360.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 670.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6665
    Buy2235
    Hold1112
    Sell2221
    Strong Sell2220
19 Jun 2024, 08:20:24 AM IST

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank volume yesterday was 35 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 68388 k

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 48.77% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 33 mn & BSE volume was 1087 k.

19 Jun 2024, 08:04:13 AM IST

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank closed at ₹120.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 122.5 & 121.35 yesterday to end at 120.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

