Canara Bank share price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank Stocks Plummet as Investors React to Poor Market Conditions

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank's stock opened at ₹122.15 and closed at ₹120.8 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹122.5 and the low was at ₹121.35. The market capitalization stands at ₹110,525.89 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are at ₹129.35 and ₹58.29 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,087,537 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, Canara Bank's stock price dropped by 0.78% to reach ₹120.9. Among its peers, IDBI Bank and Yes Bank are experiencing declines, whereas Indusind Bank and Union Bank of India are showing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.11% and 0.27% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indusind Bank
|1539.0
|31.9
|2.12
|1694.35
|1262.45
|119783.44
|Union Bank Of India
|147.2
|0.15
|0.1
|172.45
|68.0
|112366.74
|CANARA BANK
|120.9
|-0.95
|-0.78
|129.35
|58.29
|21932.83
|IDBI Bank
|86.0
|-0.79
|-0.91
|98.7
|53.14
|92470.66
|Yes Bank
|23.62
|-0.18
|-0.76
|32.81
|14.1
|67949.74
Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Canara Bank trading at ₹121.3, down -0.45% from yesterday's ₹121.85
Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Canara Bank has broken the first support of ₹121.33 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹120.77. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹120.77 then there can be further negative price movement.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Canara Bank has increased by 0.08% and is currently trading at ₹121.95. Over the past year, Canara Bank's shares have gained 99.80% to reach ₹121.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.61% to 23,557.90 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.7%
|3 Months
|3.52%
|6 Months
|36.65%
|YTD
|39.29%
|1 Year
|99.8%
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Canara Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|122.48
|Support 1
|121.33
|Resistance 2
|123.07
|Support 2
|120.77
|Resistance 3
|123.63
|Support 3
|120.18
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹506.0, 315.26% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹360.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹670.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Buy
|2
|2
|3
|5
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|0
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank volume yesterday was 35 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 68388 k
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 48.77% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 33 mn & BSE volume was 1087 k.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank closed at ₹120.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹122.5 & ₹121.35 yesterday to end at ₹120.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend