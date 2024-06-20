Canara Bank Share Price Live blog for 20 Jun 2024

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank's stock opened at ₹122 and closed at ₹121.85 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹122.8 and the low was ₹120.6. The market capitalization stands at ₹109,936.29 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹129.35 and ₹58.29 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,106,104 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Jun 2024, 08:02 AM IST
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank closed at ₹121.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹122.8 & ₹120.6 yesterday to end at ₹121.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend