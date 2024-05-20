Hello User
Canara Bank share price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank stock price went up today, 20 May 2024, by 0.62 %. The stock closed at 113.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 114.5 per share. Investors should monitor Canara Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank's stock closed at 113.8 on the last trading day, with an open price of 114.45. The high for the day was 114.9, and the low was 114.05. The market capitalization stood at 103,858.96 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 126.53 and 58.26 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 471,369 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 May 2024, 09:35 AM IST Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank trading at ₹114.5, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹113.8

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank share price is at 114.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 113.08 and 115.03 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 113.08 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 115.03 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 May 2024, 09:15 AM IST Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Canara Bank has increased by 0.62% and is currently trading at 114.50. Over the past year, Canara Bank shares have seen a significant increase of 92.78%, reaching 114.50. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.8%
3 Months-4.83%
6 Months43.04%
YTD30.06%
1 Year92.78%
20 May 2024, 08:47 AM IST Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Canara Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1115.03Support 1113.08
Resistance 2116.07Support 2112.17
Resistance 3116.98Support 3111.13
20 May 2024, 08:20 AM IST Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank volume yesterday was 89 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 50283 k

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 77.82% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 83 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.

20 May 2024, 08:08 AM IST Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank closed at ₹113.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 114.9 & 114.05 yesterday to end at 113.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

