Canara Bank share price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank's stock closed at ₹113.8 on the last trading day, with an open price of ₹114.45. The high for the day was ₹114.9, and the low was ₹114.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹103,858.96 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹126.53 and ₹58.26 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 471,369 shares traded.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank share price is at ₹114.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹113.08 and ₹115.03 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹113.08 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 115.03 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Canara Bank has increased by 0.62% and is currently trading at ₹114.50. Over the past year, Canara Bank shares have seen a significant increase of 92.78%, reaching ₹114.50. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.8%
|3 Months
|-4.83%
|6 Months
|43.04%
|YTD
|30.06%
|1 Year
|92.78%
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Canara Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|115.03
|Support 1
|113.08
|Resistance 2
|116.07
|Support 2
|112.17
|Resistance 3
|116.98
|Support 3
|111.13
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 77.82% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 83 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹114.9 & ₹114.05 yesterday to end at ₹113.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
