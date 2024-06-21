Hello User
Canara Bank Share Price Live blog for 21 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank stock price went up today, 21 Jun 2024, by 0 %. The stock closed at 121.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 121.2 per share. Investors should monitor Canara Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank's stock on the last day had an open price of 121.25, a close price of 121.2, a high of 122.2, and a low of 120.9. The market capitalization was 109,936.29 crore, with a 52-week high of 129.35 and a 52-week low of 58.29. The BSE volume for the day was 2,138,662 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jun 2024, 08:48 AM IST Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Canara Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1121.97Support 1120.67
Resistance 2122.73Support 2120.13
Resistance 3123.27Support 3119.37
21 Jun 2024, 08:36 AM IST Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 506.0, 317.49% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 360.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 670.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6666
    Buy2235
    Hold1112
    Sell2221
    Strong Sell2220
21 Jun 2024, 08:17 AM IST Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank volume yesterday was 21 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 68103 k

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 68.89% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

21 Jun 2024, 08:06 AM IST Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank closed at ₹121.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 122.2 & 120.9 yesterday to end at 121.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

