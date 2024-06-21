Canara Bank Share Price Live blog for 21 Jun 2024

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank's stock on the last day had an open price of ₹121.25, a close price of ₹121.2, a high of ₹122.2, and a low of ₹120.9. The market capitalization was ₹109,936.29 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹129.35 and a 52-week low of ₹58.29. The BSE volume for the day was 2,138,662 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Canara Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|121.97
|Support 1
|120.67
|Resistance 2
|122.73
|Support 2
|120.13
|Resistance 3
|123.27
|Support 3
|119.37
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹506.0, 317.49% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹360.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹670.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|2
|2
|3
|5
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|0
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 68.89% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹122.2 & ₹120.9 yesterday to end at ₹121.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend