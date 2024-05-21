Canara Bank share price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank Stocks Dip in Trading Today

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank's stock opened at ₹114.45 and closed at ₹113.8 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹114.9, while the lowest was ₹114.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹103,858.96 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹126.53 and ₹58.26 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 471,369 shares traded.
Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Canara Bank share price is at ₹114.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹114.07 and ₹114.92 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹114.07 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 114.92 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Canara Bank has increased by 0.66% and is currently trading at ₹115.25. Over the past year, Canara Bank shares have seen an impressive gain of 92.24% to reach ₹115.25. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 22.87% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.21%
|3 Months
|-4.36%
|6 Months
|43.92%
|YTD
|30.86%
|1 Year
|92.24%
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Canara Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|114.92
|Support 1
|114.07
|Resistance 2
|115.33
|Support 2
|113.63
|Resistance 3
|115.77
|Support 3
|113.22
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹506.0, 341.92% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹360.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹670.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Buy
|3
|3
|4
|5
|Hold
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|0
|0
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 88.09% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 471 k.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹114.9 & ₹114.05 yesterday to end at ₹113.8. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.
