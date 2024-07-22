Canara Bank Share Price Live blog for 22 Jul 2024

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank's stock opened and closed at ₹115.8 on the last day of trading, with a high of ₹116.75 and a low of ₹112.25. The market capitalization stood at ₹102,362.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹129.35, while the 52-week low was ₹63.88. The BSE volume for the day was 1,760,865 shares traded.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹127.00000189, 12.54% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹82.00000122
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹140.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|6
|6
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|0
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 16.01% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 33 mn & BSE volume was 1760 k.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹116.75 & ₹112.25 yesterday to end at ₹112.85. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.