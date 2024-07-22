Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Canara Bank Share Price Live blog for 22 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank stock price went down today, 22 Jul 2024, by -2.55 %. The stock closed at 115.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 112.85 per share. Investors should monitor Canara Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank's stock opened and closed at 115.8 on the last day of trading, with a high of 116.75 and a low of 112.25. The market capitalization stood at 102,362.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 129.35, while the 52-week low was 63.88. The BSE volume for the day was 1,760,865 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jul 2024, 08:32 AM IST Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 127.00000189, 12.54% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 82.00000122
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 140.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7766
    Buy2224
    Hold1112
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell2220
22 Jul 2024, 08:19 AM IST Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank volume yesterday was 35 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 30289 k

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 16.01% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 33 mn & BSE volume was 1760 k.

22 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank closed at ₹115.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 116.75 & 112.25 yesterday to end at 112.85. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.